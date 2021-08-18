Changes announced for the IRONMAN World Championship 70.3 | Event news





IRONMAN has revealed a series of changes in the 2021 and 2022 editions of IRONMAN World Championship 70.3 while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt global travel. Double of the World Championship for St. George – 2021 AND 2022 With up to half of the participants who will lose the 2021 competition in St. George, Utah due to ongoing travel and border restrictions, the event will now be held in a single day – the men’s and women’s races will now take place on September 18th. Meanwhile the 2022 event, which was originally scheduled to be held in Taup, New Zealand, will also take place in St. George, Utah, over two days from October 28-29, giving those who lost this year a chance next to compete in the ‘Land of Sustainability’. President and Chief Executive Officer for IRONMAN Group Andrew Messick explained the changes made at the World Cup, as the coronavirus continues to affect international sport. We have continued to closely monitor border and travel restrictions, and it is becoming increasingly clear that these restrictions are unlikely to be eased by the time most international athletes are able to compete in St. George, he said. “We have a special host partner in St. George and the communities around him and we look forward to being able to look forward to a full two-day international competition in 2022. Taup still positive as the next host country Although the IRONMAN 2022 World Cup will no longer be held in Taup, New Zealand, the country remains an attractive venue for triathlon races. IRONMAN and New Zealand officials will discuss plans to bring the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship event to Taup in the future, with race organizers eager for the world’s elite athletes to compete in a place permeated by the history of the sport. Taup Mayor David Trewavas says delaying the event in the city will create more opportunities for athletes to qualify as restrictions are eased around the world. I think it’s important to look at it from the huge impact that COVID-19 is having across the globe — especially with the new Delta type — and to realize that having a longer time will actually allow us to “we expect more athletes,” he said. “As the world opens in the coming years, athletes will have more events around the world to qualify for the World Championships. We are working closely with our stakeholders and IRONMAN to come up with a new date as soon as possible. as soon as possible. “This is a great event for us and we really look forward to finally being able to show the world our circle and reap the rewards that this international event will have for us here. In 2023, the IRONMAN 70.3 World Cup event is expected to take place in Finland as previously planned.

