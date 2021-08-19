Lytton, BC, resident files lawsuit alleging CP, CN railroad caused fire that destroyed her village

A former resident of Lytton, BC, has filed a possible class action lawsuit against Canadian Railways (CP) and National National Canadian (CN) rail companies, claiming their negligence caused the fire that burned her community.

On June 30, a fire broke out in Lytton, destroying most of the homes and businesses in the village and killing two people.

Carel Moiseiwitschlost her home, her business and her cat on fire.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Moiseiwitsch claims the fire was caused by hotspots from a CP Rail-owned freight train operated by CN Rail-owned CN Railon rails.

The lawsuit, which has not yet been substantiated as a class action, alleges that the defendants knew, or should have known, that the weather conditions in the area at the time made the operation of the trains unsafe.

Going up to the fire, Lytton set nationwide temperature records after reaching 49.6 C the day before the fire started.

None of the charges have been substantiated in court. CBC News went to CN and CP for comment. A CN spokesman says they have received the file. CP has not yet responded.

Railways have up to 21 days to file a protection statement.

TSB is investigating

E Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the fire, as CN and CP trains had been operating in the area when it started. A few days after the start of the fire, the BC Salt Fire Service determined that the fire was likely caused by humans.

Residents of Lytton, BC, saw their community burn in flames on June 30th. (Identification of Edith Loring / Facebook)

Jason Gratl, Moiseiwitsch’s lawyer, said his team has completed its investigation into the fire and believes it was caused by the trains.

“It’s not a situation where there are other people in the vicinity who have lit a fire. It is not a situation where lightning has struck. It is a fire that started near the railroad tracks,” Gratl said.

“It was very irresponsible for CP and CN to operate trains in those conditions.”

He said weather conditions, train timetables, eyewitness testimonies and the burning pattern near the railway tracks make everyone believe the fire was caused by trains owned and operated by CP and CN.

Video captured by a Lytton resident fleeing the BC community on June 30 shows multiple structures on fire. (2 Rivers Remix Society / Vimeo)

As of Aug. 4, the Security Bureau of Canada said 300 claims had been made in connection with the Lytton fire, for a total of about $ 78 million.

This is not the first time railway companies have been sent to court after the fires; in 2015, Ontario governments charged CN Railroad with firefighting costs in connection with four separate fires in 2012. Three lawsuits were filed against the company in Manitoba in 2018, claiming its operations caused fires in 2016.

Gratl said the timeline for a class action could be anywhere from one to three years. However, he hopes that this will move quickly in order to start the reconstruction process.

“We want to send a message that there is nothing in this lawsuit that should prevent the provincial and federal governments from investing in the reconstruction and revitalization of the city of Lytton and the surrounding indigenous land.”