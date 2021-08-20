International
One billion children at extreme risk from climate change Unicef | Climate change
Nearly half of the world’s 2.2 billion children are already at extremely high risk from the effects of the climate crisis and pollution, according to a report by Unicef. The head of the UN agencies called the situation unimaginably terrible.
Almost every child worldwide was at risk from at least one of these impacts today, including heat waves, floods, cyclones, disease, drought and air pollution, the report said. But 1 billion children live in 33 countries facing three or four impacts simultaneously. Countries include India, Nigeria and the Philippines, and most of sub-Saharan Africa.
The report is the first to combine high-resolution maps of climate and environmental impacts with maps of child vulnerability, such as poverty and access to clean water, health care and education. She basically [shows] the likelihood of a child being able to survive climate change, said Nick Rees, one of the authors of the reports.
The report was launched with youth climate activists on the third anniversary of Greta Thunbergs the first school strike, which sparked a global movement. After a pause in public demonstrations during the coronavirus pandemic, a the global climate strike is scheduled for September 24thwith
Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of Unicef, said: For the first time, [this report gives] a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change, and that picture is almost unimaginably horrible. Virtually no child’s life will be affected.
Children are particularly vulnerable to climate risks, she said. Compared to adults, children require more food and water per unit of body weight and are less able to survive extreme weather events.
The report calls for the involvement of young people in all climate negotiations and decisions, including at the UN Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November. Decisions will determine their future, Fore said. Children and young people should be recognized as the rightful heirs of this planet that we all share.
Thunberg said: We are not just victims, we are also leading the war. But [the world] is still not treating the climate crisis as an emergency. We are still talking and washing things instead of taking real action. But, on the other hand, many millions of people, especially young people, have been mobilized, and this is a very important step in the right direction.
Nkosilathi Nyathi, a climate activist from Zimbabwe, said: Climate change is very personal to me. He said heat waves and floods had disrupted his schooling and farmers in his village were struggling with unpredictable weather. I am passionate about involving young people in decision-making platforms young people are the most precious natural resource in the world.
Unicef report said the effects of the climate crisis were profoundly uneven and were likely to worsen. Rees said the top 10 countries that are at extremely high risk are responsible for only 0.5% of global emissions.
The report found that 920 million children are highly exposed to water scarcity, 820 million to heat waves and 600 million to vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever, which are likely to worsen under appropriate conditions. climate for the spread of mosquitoes and pathogens.
