Syria says its air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles News of the war in Syria





The airstrikes came after Lebanese media reported Israeli planes flying low over Beirut.

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Damascus and Homs regions of Syria late Thursday, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported, saying the country’s air defenses captured several Israeli missiles. SANA quoted a Syrian military source as saying the airstrikes came from the direction of Beirut, southeast. Our air defense vehicles have captured the missiles and shot down most of them, and the impact of the aggressions is now being assessed, the source said. Lebanese media had reported Israeli planes flying low over Beirut. Lebanon’s civil aviation chief Fadi al-Hassan told TV Aljadeed that two flights bound for Beirut were temporarily asked to change direction due to the Israeli operation, but they eventually landed safely in the Lebanese capital. Israel has regularly bombed Hezbollah and government targets in Syria in recent years, but it rarely accepts such attacks. The Israeli military has recently used Lebanese airspace to launch attacks in a visible attempt to avoid confrontation with Russian air forces, which are active in Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war observer, said at least three rockets targeted Hezbollah weapons depots in the village of Damascus. It is not clear if the attack caused casualties. The Israeli attacks on Thursday follow a recent explosion on the Israel-Lebanon border between Hezbollah and the Israeli army. The two sides exchanged fire earlier this month without casualties. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah later warned Israel that his group would retaliate against any Israeli attack. We are not looking for war and we do not want to go to war, but we are ready for it, Nasrallah said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/19/syria-says-its-air-defences-intercepted-israeli-missiles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos