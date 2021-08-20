The wet pattern continues but dry and sunny weather will come soon

Weather update – Thursday, August 19 – 15:45 pm

SOT:

Several storms and rainstorms spread across the region this morning. We have seen these wet conditions over the last few days and they will not end soon. The possibility of showers continues overnight with the greatest possibility of storms north of I-40. Partly cloudy skies can be seen outside the rain. Reductions should fall to the lowest 70s for most of the region.

NESER:

Wet conditions continue tomorrow, increasing after noon. Some scattered rain and storms could be seen in the morning, but the strongest storms should stay until after noon. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are possible with the passage of these storms. The heights should reach the bottom by mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. We should see a break in the evening hours, but showers can increase after sunset. The mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight and the lowest in the late 70s. The possibility of rain and storms remains overnight until Saturday.

Strong storms may be possible early in the morning with conditions continuing throughout the day. It is expected the sky was partially killed by altitude in the mid-80s. The cuts fall in the low 70s with the possibility of rain falling. Some showers may be possible on Sunday morning, but the chance of rain remains low at the moment. Partly cloudy skies are expected to be high in the 80s. The chance of rain and storm overnight remains low, as well as with low temperatures in the mid-1970s.

NEXT WEEK:

After this weekend, some drier and sunnier conditions are expected with a high pressure moving in West Tennessee. Mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the week with altitude in the 90s. Humidity can bring the heat index values ​​back to three digits. The South Stream may bring some storms later in the afternoon during the week, but for now, the chance seems very small until Thursday.

PRORDITSIM TROPICS:

The Fred Tropical System started its way ashore earlier this week. However, Tropical Storm Grace formed shortly thereafter. He maintained more of a western track and is expected to arrive in Mexico before the weekend. We also have Tropical Storm Henry forming in the Atlantic. Must go down next week to the New England area.

