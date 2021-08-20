Foreign aid begins to flow into rural Haiti – Daily News

By Laura Gottesdiener | Reuters

A point of foreign aid began arriving in more rural areas of southwestern Haiti on Thursday, reaching five days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,000 and flattened tens of thousands of buildings in ruins.

Hundreds of people lined up to receive supplies from the United Nations World Food Program at a camp in the rural town of Camp Perrin for people displaced by Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. The official death toll was 2,189, but was expected to rise.

A landslide caused by two nights of heavy rain earlier this week had partially blocked the main road leading to the area. Any more rain could make it impassable, locals said. People slept in a field under trees.

“No one is coming to help us,” said Montette Joseph, a 33-year-old with four children who had traveled two hours in a pickup truck to reach the delivery site. The price of small bags of drinking water had tripled since the quake, she complained.

“I am asking for help in order to rebuild my house and take care of my children. We are living a tragedy.”

Many Haitians have complained about the slow arrival of aid as new tremors are adding to the anxiety.

In the coastal city of Les Cayes, one of the areas hardest hit by the quake, residents were thrown from their beds by a new shock overnight.

There are no immediate reports of damage, a police officer said. Families slept on mattresses on city streets, worried about the condition of the buildings.

Haiti is the poorest country in America and is still recovering from a 2010 earthquake that killed over 200,000.

Foreign countries have increased the distribution of aid. The United States on Thursday sent the warship USS Arlington to provide humanitarian aid as the U.S. Coast Guard was transporting the wounded from Les Cayes to Port-au-Prince. A flight transported a newborn baby along with its mother and father, a Reuters photographer testified.

France also sent a ship with humanitarian cargo, a helicopter and 25 soldiers, said Florence Parly, minister of the French armed forces.

The latest disaster struck just weeks after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7, plunging the nation of 11 million people deeper into a political crisis that has exacerbated its economic woes.

Determination of death

The National Civil Protection Agency said late Wednesday 12,200 people were injured in the quake.

But local officials are still reporting the dead.

In the town of Cavaillon, near Les Cayes, officials gathered on paper where they recorded the number of damaged houses, schools and churches in each of the surrounding villages, along with the number of dead and missing.

“We think there are still bodies in the rubble because we can smell them from the rubble,” said Jean Mary Naissant, one of the Cavaillon officials.

According to reports for Cavaillon and the small villages around it, there were 53 deaths and more than 2,700 injured in the area. But there were still 21 unknown persons for six days after the quake, local officials said.

Residents staged a protest Monday to demand more help digging up collapsed buildings, Naissant said, but government aid had not yet arrived from the capital, Port-au-Prince, about 180km (110 miles) east.

A nearby village market and hotel were crowded when the quake struck Saturday morning, reducing the area to a large pile of shredded cement and twisted iron rods.

Residents had managed to retrieve two bodies from the site, said Jimmy Amazan, another local official, but it was believed more were still buried under the rubble.

Hearts ‘broken’

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said late Wednesday the entire country was physically and mentally devastated.

“Our hearts are breaking; some of our compatriots are still under the rubble, “he said, calling for the troubled nation to come together in a time of crisis.” The days ahead will be difficult and often painful. “

In Boileau, an agricultural village about a 20-minute drive from Cavaillon, residents said officials had not yet come to document the victims or the destroyed buildings, leaving them to wonder if the damage there was part of the official census.

Renette Petithomme, a police officer, stood at the bar outside her home partially collapsed with her little girl.

She was worried about her father. He had left early in the day for Port-au-Prince to seek medical attention for a head injury he suffered when the walls of the house fell inside, but the public bus had broken down along the way.

“Since the earthquake, he has lost his senses, has trouble speaking and walking,” she said, adding that the family decided to send him to the capital for treatment after learning that all nearby hospitals were full.

Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Cavaillon and Gessika Thomas in Port-au-Prince Additional reporting by Henry Romero in Camp-Perrin.