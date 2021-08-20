Charlie Kirk unfoundedly claims that Biden left Afghanistan in order to change the American population

Hours before President Joe Biden addressed the Taliban control of Afghanistan in a speech to the nation, a conservative commentator falsely accused Biden of deliberately letting the country fall as part of a “bad” plot to boost political prospects. of Democrats.

“The most important thing for Democrats is to have permanent political control,” said Charlie Kirk August 16 on his radio show and podcastWith “Now, you can say, okay Charlie, what has the fall of Kabul got to do with the Democrats taking political control?”

Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, continued:

“President Joe Biden’s Department of Defense will receive 30,000 Afghan refugees in military installations after the fall of Kabul. Prosperity, political transformation. Let the country collapse. Did you know that there are 5 million displaced people in Afghanistan now? It was all Joe Biden let it fall apart to say now, Oh, I’m so sorry.

“Do you see what is happening here? What is happening here is that Joe Biden wants a few hundred thousand more Ilhan Omars to come to America to change the political body forever.”

There were some factual and logical problems with Kirks’s claims.

For one thing, it takes several years before a resettled refugee in the US can become eligible to voteWith And moreover, there is no evidence of the plot that Kirk described in his appearance.

“I have not seen any evidence that President Biden let Kabul fall or take action on Afghanistan so that the United States can bring in more refugees and change the population in a way that favors the Democrats,” he said. Christopher Preble, a foreign policy expert at the Atlantic Council.

Kirks’ claim echoed “substitution theory, which is often found in white supremacist rhetoric and warns that the white European population of the US is being replaced by non – white immigrants.

A spokesman for Kirk said Kirk was expressing an opinion. But he presented his claims as fact, and the next day, he affirmed again that the Democrats’ agenda is “more people in the United States.”

“Their goal is: Go destroy the country, cause chaos, give the American people a sense of guilt and a sense of obligation to suddenly accept America’s ongoing cultural transformation,” Kirk said. 17. Other conservative commentators, including Tucker Carlson and Tomi Lahren, made similar claims or suggestions about a ploy to bring in more refugees.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is a Democratic congressman representing Minnesota. She was one refugees from Somalia, which is in Africa.

No evidence that Biden allowed him to disintegrate to boost political prospects

Taliban fighters patrol Kabul, Afghanistan on August 19, 2021. (AP)

The rapid Taliban invasion of Afghanistan marked the end of nearly two decades of US intervention following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. With little resistance from billion-dollar US-funded Afghan forces, the Taliban regained control in just a few weeks.

But there is no evidence that the fall of Kabul, the Afghan capital, was the “deliberate” result of a Biden scheme to change the American population in favor of the Democrats, as Kirk claimed.

“He should not have let the government fall to generate Afghan refugees,” said Barnett Rubin, a senior fellow at the Center for International Cooperation at New York University.

Asked about Kirks’s claim, the White House told Bidens speech for the nationWith In it, he threw most of the blame for the Kabulis on the feet of Afghan leaders who fled the country and the Afghan army said it “fell, sometimes without trying to fight”.

President Joe Biden talks about Afghanistan from the White House on August 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP)

Biden received that the Taliban took power faster than expected, and that the U.S. withdrawal was “far from perfect.” But there is no evidence that the president “let it fall apart” in order to boost the prospects of his political parties, and Kirk offered none.

Preble, of the Atlantic Council, said the responsibility for the failure of Afghan forces to confront the Taliban rests more with past administrations than with Bidens. “The United States, returning to the George W. Bush administration, spent nearly $ 89 billion to train these forces,” he said.

Biden said that after withdrawing from Afghanistan he fulfilled his promise to end the extended term, expensive and unpopular conflict. He argued that more time in Afghanistan would make little difference and that resources would be better spent focusing on counter-terrorism.

He also said he feared US troops would open up to attacks by the Taliban if he withdrew from the deal negotiated by former President Donald Trump, who made the original deal to schedule the withdrawal of US forces. The last 2,500 U.S. forces began withdrawing from Afghanistan in May.

The Department of Defense referred to PolititiFact public statements by Press Secretary John Kirbys. Kirby ka said The US was taken by surprise by how easily the Afghan forces withdrew.

Afghan refugees and vote

Kirk suggested that the possible arrival of more Afghan refugees would have a dramatic impact on the American electorate enough to give Democrats “permanent political control” in a country with about 331 million peoplewith

Kirk offered no evidence that Afghan refugees would vote for the Democrats, or that they would vote at all. Even if all 400,000 Afghans are internally displaced, Says the United Nations were forced to leave their homes in 2021 to somehow become voting citizens of the United States, there is no guarantee that they would all vote for the Democrats or be able to influence the election. More than 159 million people voted in the 2020 election, and Biden won by 7 million votes.

Moreover, it would be to be years before their faction that could realistically land on American soil become eligible U.S. citizens to vote in elections, and this does not take into account the typical, multi-year delays involved in assignment as a refugee or securing a special immigrant visa, gaining admission to the US, and naturalization.

“No one can come in as a refugee or green card holder and automatically become an American citizen,” said Susan Akram, a clinical law professor at Boston University School of Law.

Displacement of refugees is the process through which refugees fleeing persecution in their home countries are transferred from the country to which they have sought protection from a third nation that has agreed to accept them and potentially grant them permanent residence.

Immigrants walk to the village in Tatvan, in the province of Bitlis, eastern Turkey, on August 18, 2021. (AP)

refuGees who come to the US have to wait a year after stepping in to apply for lawful permanent resident status, said Carla McKanders, a professor of clinical law and founding director of the Immigration Practice Clinic at Vanderbilt Law School. Once they reach that status, they have to wait another five years before they start multi-step process to become an American citizen.

This apart time elapsed before refugees arrive in the US, McKanders said. In Nashville, McKanders said she had represented Kurdish refugees who spent up to a decade in refugee camps before being interviewed even to determine if they could settle in the US

Plus, it is not immediately clear how the situation in Afghanistan will affect the flow of refugees and other immigrants to the US and elsewhere, and there are limits to the number of refugees the US can bring in early.

Biden ka allocated new funds for the relocation of refugees, and governors from both sides have expressed readiness to accept people leaving Afghanistan. In his speech, Biden said the U.S. is expanding access to the refugee program to cover some Afghans who worked for a U.S. embassy, ​​non-governmental organization or media and referred by their employerswith

To support Kirks’s claim, Kirks’s spokesman noted Bidens’ commitment to eventually increase refugee admissions from all countries to 125,000. The spokesman claimed that the collapse of Afghanistan could be used to justify the behavior of tens of thousands of refugees.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington on July 23, 2019. (AP)

For Biden DETERMINED refugee admission threshold at 62,500 for fiscal year 2021. And the system, collapsed under Trump and the pandemic, is still operating on a smaller scale and with delays, said Akram, who also runs the International Human Rights Clinic. at Boston Universities.

Less than 500 Afghans have been admitted to the US as refugees this year, Akram said.

Translators and others who have worked for the US government may be entitled to what is known as “special immigrant visas“, which are issued separately from the refugee program. These visa recipients are not classified as refugees by legal definition, and their admission is not counted against the annual U.S. border for refugees from around the world, according to New York TimesWith But only 34,500 special immigrant visas they are separated for Afghans in total since December 2014, although applicants can usually bring in spouses and children who do not count at that limit. Thousands of those cases remain overdue, experts said

Kirk referred to a Fox News report that the U.S. plans to house potentially up to 30,000 applicants for special Afghan visas at military bases. But if these Afghans eventually settle in the US or another country, they are likely to also face processing delays, experts said.

“The process of immigrating to the United States as a refugee, asylum seeker or if someone is granted a special immigrant visa as a translator will not immediately change the demographics of politics,” McKanders said, adding that “it is unlikely that 30,000 people will be relocated.” overnight. “

Our decision

Kirk said Biden “let it disintegrate” in Afghanistan because he “wants several hundred thousand more Ilhan Omars to come to America to change the political body forever.”

There is no evidence that Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban as part of a deliberate scheme to change the American population in a way that favors Democrats. And even in the very unlikely scenario that all potential Afghan refugees would become American voters, there is no evidence of how they would vote or that their votes would only serve to “change the overall political body.”

There is also no evidence that the withdrawal of US troops, which occurred largely under a Trump-struck program, was for that purpose.

In any case, it takes several years before a displaced refugee in the US has the right to vote.

