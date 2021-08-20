Venezuela Maduro elects new foreign minister in cabinet reshuffle | Conflict News





Maduro is pushing for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appointed a new foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle that comes amid negotiations with the opposition aimed at easing the country’s political stalemate. Felix Plasencia, Venezuela’s envoy to China, will now serve as Venezuela’s top diplomat, while outgoing Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will serve as industry and manufacturing minister, President Maduro wrote on Twitter. Plasencia has a great responsibility to continue the excellent diplomatic work done by Jorge Arreaza, wrote Maduro. We must ensure the triumph of our Peace Diplomacy throughout the world. Maduro is pushing for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe against Venezuelan officials and institutions for suppressing democracy by states in the oil-producing country of South America. The administration of US President Joe Bidens has maintained measures against the Venezuelan economy and has continued to support opposition leader Juan Guaido. Maduro’s latest cabinet reshuffle also brings changes to the ministries of education, interior and mining. The opposition and the government last week opened talks in Mexico City in which the opposition is demanding improved election conditions and the release of jailed activists as Maduro’s allies are pushing for an end to US sanctions. Maduro on August 16 had expressed optimism for talks with the opposition, saying that at a press conference in Caracas the discussions had started well. Maduro announced an agreement signed by government and opposition delegates in the talks, which are being mediated by Norway and hosted by Mexico. We took the first step: dialogue with those who wanted to kill us and overthrow us. In what part of the world does this happen? We sat down to see the faces of those who wanted to kill us, Maduro said. He said the negotiations were already successful. Discussions are expected to resume after three weeks. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who discussed the prospect of Venezuela with Guaido in March, welcomed the talks in a tweet on August 14. The announcement of negotiations between the democratic opposition of Venezuela and the Maduro regime is a welcome first step towards the restoration of democracy. We join the EU and Canada in pushing the parties to reach lasting agreements that lead to the democratic future that Venezuelans deserve. Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) 14 August 2021 The opposition is demanding that Maduro release dozens of people it considers political prisoners and provide assurances that its candidates can run in the November regional elections. Guaido, who declared himself president of Venezuela in 2019 through his position as speaker of parliament, wants guarantees on electoral conditions and a clear program for the presidential election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/19/venezuelas-maduro-taps-new-foreign-minister-in-cabinet-shakeup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos