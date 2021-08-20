International Emmy Nominations 2021: Brazil TV Globo, BBC Between Noms





The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the nominees for the news and current affairs categories. Brazil TV Globo as the only nominee broadcaster in both fields. TV Globo is running to cover the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazilian cities and hospitals, with the programs “Jornal Nacional: COVID-19 in Brazil” (news) and “Profissão Repórter / Fantástico: COVID-19: The Daily Routine of a team of health care within a public hospital ”(current issues). The BBC World Service marked its first nomination for a program from Kenya (in the category of current affairs) to investigate the BBC “African Eye: Baby Thieves”, which revealed the existence of a thriving illegal baby market stolen in Kenya. The eight nominees include six countries: Brazil, Kenya, Qatar, Russia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. “As the world continues to face pandemic and unrest in every country, access to credible news is more crucial than ever,” said Bruce Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. “We applaud the extraordinary work and great courage of our candidates in reporting on difficult and sensitive issues, despite the global health crisis and the many other obstacles that have been thrown at them.” The Emmy International winners will be announced along with their American news counterparts during an online ceremony on September 28th. Here is the full list of candidates: tidings “A warning from Italy”

Sky News

When the coronavirus spread from the Far East, Italy overtook China as its epicenter. Yet no one knew what it looked like – until, for the first time, Sky News revealed the horrific scale of the crisis in this exclusive coverage of the world. “Beirut blast”

Al Jazeera English

Qatar

Al Jazeera English correspondent Zeina Khodr was walking with her family when the blast occurred on August 4, 2020 in the port of Beirut. Over the next two days, Zeina reported the effects the blast had on a city already on its knees due to a deep economic crisis. “National Gazette: COVID-19 in Brazil”

globe

Brazil

Overcrowded hospitals and emergencies. Thousands of desperate patients seeking treatment. Brazilians whose lives were cut short by the disease. The struggle of families to bury relatives. Globo witnessed how Brazilian cities fought the pandemic from its earliest stages. “The Karabakh War: Bloodshed and the Road to a Ceasefire”

RT (ANO TV-Novosti)

Russia

Intense military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reaches the largest city and de facto capital of the disputed Karabakh region, Stepanakert. The RT crew reports from the frightened city, then travels to a small town under constant bombardment despite the declared ceasefire. Current issues “The Eye of Africa: Baby Thieves”

BBC World Service

kenya

The BBC investigation reveals the existence of an undercover but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in Kenya. The team infiltrated and exposed three fertile child trafficking networks stretching from one of Nairobi’s poorest neighborhoods to one of Kenya’s largest government hospitals. “Foreign Office: The Hunt for Gaddafi Billions” (“The Hunt for Gaddafi Billions”)

VPRO Television

Netherlands

The hunt for Gaddafi billions focuses on the battle for Muammar Gaddafi’s lost billions in South Africa. In the footsteps of ransom hunters, arms dealers and corrupt politicians, we pursue horrific hunting for money. “Exposure: Cold-blooded”

Darlow Smithson Productions / ITV

United Kingdom

In Cold Blood examines the greatest treatment disaster in NHS history, a tragedy which killed more people than Grenfell, Hillsborough, 7/7 and the Birmingham bombings combined. However, its scale and impact has so far been relatively underestimated in Britain. “The Journalist Profession” / “Fantastic: COVID-19: The Daily Routine of a Health Care Team Within a Public Hospital”

globe

Brazil

The medical team of Vila Penteado General Hospital, in S Paulo Paulo, recorded images of their daily routine for five days, from late May to early June. A special report from the “Profession: Reporter” team

