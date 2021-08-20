Top 10 world news: Afghan women pray for help under Taliban rule, US bomb threat and more, World News

As Afghanistan struggles to survive under Taliban rule, women from across the country are praying for help from the international community. Follow WION live coverage of Taliban control in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, U.S. Capitol Police are investigating an ‘active bomb threat’ outside the Library of Congress in Washington. IN Hong Kong, two residents who were charged with working with a group that campaigned for international sanctions against China on Thursday pleaded guilty under the city’s national security law.

LIVE Afghanistan: 12 people have been killed at Kabul airport since Sunday

As the Taliban take control of political affairs in Afghanistan, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country as the militant group entered Kabul last weekend, said he had put security in the hands of the country’s troops and that the Taliban were seeking him. Follow Follow LIVE updates on WION.

“Terrorists are terrorists, differences can only be made at our own risk”

Dr Jaishankar was addressing a high-level UN Security Council conference on threats to international peace and security by terrorist acts.

U.S. Capitol Police Report ‘Active Bomb Threat’ Outside Library of Congress

People who were present at the Cannon House Office building said they received an alarm urging them to leave the building immediately and instead rush to the Longworth House Office Building for their safety.

Former Afghan women soccer captain urges players to burn completely

Khalida Popal, who is also the co-founder of the Afghan women’s soccer league, said she had always used her voice to encourage young women to “stay strong, be brave, be visible”, but now she has another message.

Hong Kong: Activists plead guilty to “national security” charge of calling for sanctions

Afghan women call for help as Taliban take over

As the Taliban invaded Afghanistan over the weekend, fears of women being tortured, sexually assaulted and forcibly married are returning to the country. Some women are rising up against the inhuman treatment by the Taliban, even though the group is claiming it will now give women rights

Singapore: British man sentenced to prison for not wearing a mask

Singapore has taken a tough stance against people breaking the virus rule. There have been several cases of foreigners being punished.

Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow, says Amrullah Saleh

Afghanistan’s self-proclaimed president Amrullah Saleh on Thursday trained his weapons against Pakistan and the Taliban. Saleh said Afghanistan was too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for the Taliban to rule.

‘If you can not afford it, leave’: Spanish village tells tourists not to visit if they do not like turkeys and cows

Some tourists have complained about the rooster waking up at 5 o’clock in the morning, the bells of cows making noise and the church bells ringing early in the morning in a Spanish village.

Afghan anchor indicates she returned from office due to ‘regime change’

The Taliban leadership has claimed that it will give more freedom to women in this new period of their imminent rule in the country. The Taliban promised to allow women to go out to the market without a male companion, to study, to go to work or to discover the ankle this time.