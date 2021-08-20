International
Top 10 world news: Afghan women pray for help under Taliban rule, US bomb threat and more, World News
As Afghanistan struggles to survive under Taliban rule, women from across the country are praying for help from the international community. Follow WION live coverage of Taliban control in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, U.S. Capitol Police are investigating an ‘active bomb threat’ outside the Library of Congress in Washington. IN Hong Kong, two residents who were charged with working with a group that campaigned for international sanctions against China on Thursday pleaded guilty under the city’s national security law.
Click on the titles to read more
LIVE Afghanistan: 12 people have been killed at Kabul airport since Sunday
As the Taliban take control of political affairs in Afghanistan, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country as the militant group entered Kabul last weekend, said he had put security in the hands of the country’s troops and that the Taliban were seeking him. Follow Follow LIVE updates on WION.
“Terrorists are terrorists, differences can only be made at our own risk”
Dr Jaishankar was addressing a high-level UN Security Council conference on threats to international peace and security by terrorist acts.
U.S. Capitol Police Report ‘Active Bomb Threat’ Outside Library of Congress
People who were present at the Cannon House Office building said they received an alarm urging them to leave the building immediately and instead rush to the Longworth House Office Building for their safety.
Former Afghan women soccer captain urges players to burn completely
Khalida Popal, who is also the co-founder of the Afghan women’s soccer league, said she had always used her voice to encourage young women to “stay strong, be brave, be visible”, but now she has another message.
Hong Kong: Activists plead guilty to “national security” charge of calling for sanctions
Two Hong Kong residents who were accused of collaborating with a group that campaigned for international sanctions on China on Thursday pleaded guilty under the city’s national security law.
Afghan women call for help as Taliban take over
As the Taliban invaded Afghanistan over the weekend, fears of women being tortured, sexually assaulted and forcibly married are returning to the country. Some women are rising up against the inhuman treatment by the Taliban, even though the group is claiming it will now give women rights
Singapore: British man sentenced to prison for not wearing a mask
Singapore has taken a tough stance against people breaking the virus rule. There have been several cases of foreigners being punished.
Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow, says Amrullah Saleh
Afghanistan’s self-proclaimed president Amrullah Saleh on Thursday trained his weapons against Pakistan and the Taliban. Saleh said Afghanistan was too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for the Taliban to rule.
‘If you can not afford it, leave’: Spanish village tells tourists not to visit if they do not like turkeys and cows
Some tourists have complained about the rooster waking up at 5 o’clock in the morning, the bells of cows making noise and the church bells ringing early in the morning in a Spanish village.
Afghan anchor indicates she returned from office due to ‘regime change’
The Taliban leadership has claimed that it will give more freedom to women in this new period of their imminent rule in the country. The Taliban promised to allow women to go out to the market without a male companion, to study, to go to work or to discover the ankle this time.
Sources
2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-afghan-women-plead-for-help-under-taliban-rule-us-bomb-threat-and-more-406974
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]