The place where the teenage cyclist was killed by a dump truck is “construction site nightmare,” says lawyer

There were many warnings about the safety of an intersection where an 18-year-old cyclist was hit to death by a dump truck Wednesday night, says a Toronto lawyer.

David Shellnutt, who is also a cyclist, says and said about the dangers posed by ongoing construction on Avenue Road and Bloor Street West two days before the crash.

“The whole area is a construction area nightmare we’ve been warned about,” Shellnut wrote in an email to CBC News. “It was preventable. But it was also careless.”

The cyclist, believed to be from Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp Michael Williams told the reporter that the cyclist and the truck driver were both traveling north in the braking lane on Avenue Road, north of Bloor Street West.

“It does not sound like [dump] the truck gave enough space to the cyclist, unfortunately, “Williams said.

“Summer very tragic and very preventable.”

An 18-year-old died after being hit by a dump truck while riding a bicycle on Avenue Road and Bloor Street West on Wednesday evening. (Michael Aitkens / CBC)

Shellnutt shared a number of tweets, which he says featured the news of the City of Toronto in the announcement of a dangerous road issue.

In a tweet Dave Edwards wrote, “2 days ago construction workers laughed with cyclists asking them to make the area safer.”

“This morning cyclists filmed the area to demonstrate the danger and informed the City of Toronto,” Edwards wrote in another.

Shellnutt said in a tweet, “We repeatedly asked the City of Toronto for help.”

The good @cityoftorontoSave yourself a notification letter from our office and do better please 🙂 https://t.co/a8d46SIlAB –@TheBikingLawyer

Shellnutt believes the city and construction contractors “showed reckless disregard for the safety of all road users. This death was caused by the negligent actions of those tasked with protecting the public.”

Shellnutt says, as a lawyer, he hopes the family will be given time to cry in peace.

However, he says the incident raises serious questions about the responsibility of not just the driver, but the City of Toronto and contractors who he says treat road safety without the seriousness with which it deserves it.

Still ‘work to do’ in safety, Torysays

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city’s Zero Vision initiative has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of pedestrians and cyclists who have been seriously or worse injured in the past two years.

But he says, “We still have work to do.”

Tory says he will be looking for a full report on the collision, adding that the city “is constantly looking at the things we can do about construction sites, about all the different things we are doing to t ‘made sure cyclists and pedestrians could be safer’.

Other cyclists who spoke to CBC News from the crash site Thursday are also calling for more to be done to make the area safer.

“There are definitely safer bike lanes in town, say in Wellesley, there is the elevated bike lane,” Ben Heldmantold CBC Toronto.

“This, you’re directly by car, [while] in Wellesley they have about six inches above the road to bike. “

Another cyclist, Neil Gibb, says the city needs to make adjustments to the areato, giving ample space for cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles, including the width of the bike lanes.

“It’s just too thin. It needs to be trimmed so that there is enough space for cyclists to cross.”