Jihadist attack in Burkina Faso kills 80 people | Burkina Faso





Burkina Faso’s president has declared three days of national mourning after suspected jihadists killed 80 people, including 59 civilians, in an attack in the north of the country. The attack was the latest bloodshed in an area with high levels of Islamic violence. The attack Wednesday near the town of Gorgadji also left six pro-government militants and 15 military police dead, the government and army said on Thursday. The initial death toll was set at 47 on Wednesday. Soldiers and militia were guarding civilians heading for Arbinda, another town north of Burkina Faso. In an ensuing gun battle, security forces killed 58 terrorists and left the rest in flight, according to the government. Nineteen people were also injured, it is said. Rescue and rescue operations are ongoing, he said. The area is in the infamous three-border area where Burkina Faso meets Mali and Niger, a focus of jihadist violence plaguing the wider Sahel region of West Africa. It was the third major attack against Burkinabe soldiers in the past two weeks, including one on August 4 near the border with Niger, which killed 30 people, including 11 civilians. The president, Roch Marc Christian Kabor, declared three days of national mourning from Thursday for the victims of the latest attack, according to an official decree. Flags will be flown at half-mast by public buildings and celebrations banned during that period, he said. Burkina Faso, a poor country in the arid sub-Saharan region, has been facing increasingly frequent and deadly attacks by Islamic State and al-Qaeda-linked jihadist groups since 2015. On June 4 and 5, gunmen killed at least 132 people, including children, in the northeastern village of Solhan, the deadliest Burkinas attack in the history of the uprising. Raids and ambushes are concentrated in the north and east, near the borders with Mali and Niger, both of which have also faced deadly violence from jihadists. These attacks along with inter-municipal violence have left more than 1,400 people dead and 1.3 million forced to flee their homes, according to official estimates. Al-Qaeda-linked militants emerged in northern Mali in 2012, prompting French military intervention. After dispersing, the jihadists rallied and spread to neighboring countries.

