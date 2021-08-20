New Zealand Covid spread spreads to Wellington as national cases rise to 31 | New Zeland





The New Zealand coronavirus group has risen to 31, with three cases now confirmed in Wellington as the country waits to hear whether the nationwide blockade will be extended. On Friday, New Zealand reported 11 new cases of the Delta variant in the community. Cases in Wellington recently traveled to Auckland and visited a place of interest there. The first case in the group, a 58-year-old from Auckland, emerged on Tuesday, prompting the government to plunge the entire country into a level 4 blockade, the highest level of restrictions. On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the genome ranking had linked the group to an Australian returnee. A New Zealander returned from Sydney with a managed flight to the red zone and tested positive for the Delta variant on August 7 before being transferred to quarantine the next day. After becoming ill, they were transferred to Middlemore Hospital on Aug. 16. This is a significant development and means that we can now be quite sure how, and when, the virus entered the country, and that based on timelines, there is at least probably only one, or maybe two missing links between this returned and cases in our current state explosion, said Ardern. The period in which the cases were in the community was relatively short, she said, adding that it was unlikely the virus would spread to the hospital because the case was transferred there just one day before the first positive local case was discovered. Since then, some of the cases that have emerged include a high school teacher, students at two other high schools, a nurse at Auckland City Hospital, and a New Zealand Air cabin cabin crew member. Two other cases were reported Friday morning: a patient at North Shore Hospital, who has forced the closure of emergency care and short-term stay departments, and a postal worker. Nineteen cases are related to the 58-year-old man. The New Zealand Air employee is not related, while the rest of the cases have yet to be sequenced with the genome. Initial investigations indicate they are likely to be linked to the Auckland group. To date, only cases in Auckland have been confirmed. Auckland and Coromandel, where the 58-year-old visited, were closed for a week, with the rest of the country closed for three days. The emergence of new cases in Wellington is likely to influence the decision of the cabinets whether to extend the blockade to the rest of the country. Lesley Gray, a senior lecturer in primary health care and general practice at the University of Otago, said: “Given how contagious the Delta variant is, it was expected that we could see an increase in cases in the Auckland region and in other places outside Auckland. This is likely to mean a longer time at the national alarm level 4. Ardern will update the nation on that decision at 3 p.m.

