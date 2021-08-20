There is no chance that women’s rights will be protected under the Taliban





The freedoms given to Afghan women will definitely be taken away from the Taliban despite the group’s claims that they will respect women’s rights, said a researcher at the Brookings Institution. “There is no chance that existing freedoms, at least as they existed on paper in the constitution, will be preserved,” Vanda Felbab-Brown told Squawk Box Asia on Thursday. The question is, how much will you lose? “Will we end up in the most horrible situation as the Taliban ruled in the 1990s? Or are we looking at freedoms and restrictions, perhaps similar to something like Saudi Arabia or Iran,” she asked. We are clearly seeing a significant reduction of political, social freedoms for all actors not only for women but especially for women. Vanda Felbab-Brown Brookings Institution Under the Taliban, women had to wear burqas an outfit that covers them from head to toe, with only a mesh screen to view. The US State Department reported in 2020 that the Islamic militant group also restricted girls’ access to education. “We are clearly seeing a significant reduction in political, social freedoms for all actors, not just women, but especially women,” said Felbab-Brown, director of the Armed Forces Actors Initiative in Brookings. Under Taliban rule, men had previously been jailed for their very short beards. The State Department report also noted attacks on journalists, public executions, and forced confessions. Afghan women, holding placards, gather to demand the protection of Afghan women’s rights in front of the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 17, 2021. Sayed Khodaiberdi | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images Since taking power, the Taliban have promised rights to women and the media, as well as promised amnesty to government officials. The group said “no one will be harmed” and that it does not want “any internal or external enemy”. On numerous media networks, there have been countless reports and pictures of people, including women and children, being beaten by ultra-conservative Muslim militants. There is a “huge disconnect” between what is being said about the media and what is happening in reality, said Heather Barr, interim co-director of the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch. In an article on the HRW website, she said Taliban militants have closed entire schools for girls in recent months and years. “The The Taliban spokesman has continued to respect women’s rights, but his claims sound more empty than ever, “she said. There are likely to be differences in the way women are treated across Afghanistan, Felbab-Brown said. It depends on local Taliban commanders and the strength of the community ‘s capacity to negotiate, she said. But the group has also repeatedly stressed that freedoms will be granted “within the context of Sharia” or religious law, she added. CNBC’s Natasha Turak contributed to this report.

