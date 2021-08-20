Rabbi feels worried after Toronto synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti





When Aaron Flanzraichs saw a swastika on the synagogue wall where he had been a rabbi for 25 years, he says he was not surprised, but felt a “trembling concern” for future attacks. “It was not just an attack on Toronto’s Jewish community, but every person who calls the city his home and every Canadian who calls this place his home is an attack on them,” Flanzraich said. Flanzraich spoke to CBC News after a man painted anti-Semitic graffiti Wednesday at Beth Sholom Synagogue on Eglinton Avenue West and the Winnett Avenue area, police say. The incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated act, according to police. “We should all feel the trembling concern for what may come next. So when I approached the building and saw those symbols, I felt the common ground and concern that every person in this country should also share rightly.” Flanzraich says it is important for people to take a stand against these types of attacks and to remind others that “hatred in any of its forms, stereotypes in any of their forms is unacceptable”. Police have released an image of the surveillance camera of the suspect involved in the incident and are seeking help from the public to identify him. The suspect is 5’8 “, weak body, wearing blue jeans, dark blouse, baseball caps, black running shoes and black backpack, according to police. Toronto police have released a photo of the security camera of the man they claim vandalized a Toronto synagogue with anti-Semitic inscriptions. (Toronto Police Service) ‘There is no place for anti-Semitism’ in Canada The Simon Wiesenthal Friends Center for Holocaust Studies said in a press release that there has been “a wave of anti-Semitic vandalism” in the GTA in the past 24 hours, with anti-Semitic graffiti also found in a school and a downtown bus shelter. “It is extremely disturbing to see such anti-Jewish hatred spread throughout the Toronto area,” group president and CEO Michael Levitt wrote in a statement. The Ontario NDP is also condemning the recent vandalism. “There is no place for anti-Semitism and white supremacy in our city, our province or our country. Governments must act urgently to put an end to anti-Semitism and white supremacy wherever they occur. Meaningful action is long overdue,” the party wrote. in a statement. The incidents also come after swastikas appeared on the election signs of two Jewish liberal candidates in Montreal earlier this week. Anyone with information on the synagogue incident should contact the police at 416-808-1300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.comwith

