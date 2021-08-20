With the fall of Afghanistan, Russia takes over responsibility in Central Asia





DUSHANBE, Tajikistan As the Afghan government collapsed this week in Kabul and the United States tried to speed up its evacuation efforts, hundreds of Russian armored vehicles and artillery pieces were clearly visible hundreds of miles away, on the border with Tajikistan. They were part of a high-profile military exercise that was taking place just 12 miles from the Taliban position, and they were there, said a Russian general, to draw a point. They are all visible, said General Anatoly Sidorov, commander of the forces involved in the exercise. They are not deleted. It will now be Russia, the drills signaled, that will protect Central Asia from possible violence in the neighboring country.

In the long post-Soviet leap for power and influence in Central Asia sometimes called the New Great Game, an increasingly dominant player has emerged from the chaos and confusion of Afghanistan: Russia, at least in security matters. I would not say a wounded animal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov said on Tuesday about the withdrawal of NATO and US forces from Afghanistan. But this is a group of countries that in a very painful and difficult way are giving up positions in the world where they were accustomed for many decades.

Strengthening Russia’s position on Central Asian security issues is part of a wider shift brought about by the rise of the ruling Taliban. Russia, China and Pakistan will all gain influence in regional affairs with the withdrawal of the West, while the United States and India will lose. I think of this as a post-Western or post-American space now, said Alexander Cooley, director of the Harriman Institute at Columbia University, and an authority in Central Asia. This is a region that is transforming itself without the United States.

And mostly in favor of Russia. For Moscow, the chaotic American withdrawal, while recalling Russia’s humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989, after 10 years of catastrophic intervention, was a global propaganda victory. From Latin America to Eastern Europe, Russia has fought for influence, insisting that the United States cannot be trusted. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warned that America’s friends in Ukraine could soon be disappointed. The country is heading towards collapse and the White House at some point will not even remember its supporters in Kiev, said Mr. Patrushev in an interview published Thursday. The rapid fall of the government of President Ashraf Ghanis was also a justification for Russia’s long-standing strategy of building a diplomatic relationship with the Taliban. As Western diplomats tried to flee Kabul this week, Russian officials stood firm, with the Taliban guaranteeing the security of the Russian Embassy. They made a good impression on us, the Russian ambassador to Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, said of his embassies new Taliban guards on Russian state television this week. They are good guys, well armed. In the last round of Russian talks with the Taliban in Moscow in July, the group vowed that its military benefits would not be a threat to Russia or its interests. Russia hosted the Taliban for numerous rounds of talks even though the group is officially classified as a banned terrorist organization with Russia, making any connection to it a potential crime. His pragmatism and cynicism and double-mindedness, said Arkady Dubnov, a Russian expert on Central Asia, outlining the Russian governments’ strategy for building ties with the Taliban. People are locked up in Russia for this kind of cooperation with a terrorist organization.

Russia’s military exercises on the border represented another side of its strategy, a show of force to demonstrate its readiness to punish the Taliban if they were to cross the line. You can talk to the Taliban, but you also have to show them a handful, said Daniel Kisillov, editor of Fergana, a Russian-language outlet focused on Central Asia. Updated August 19, 2021, 10:47 AM ET Beyond Afghanistan, Russia still faces stiff competition from China’s debt and infrastructure diplomacy in Central Asia, a key route of the Belt and Beijing Road initiatives. And US oil companies Chevron and Exxon have been pumping crude oil into Kazakhstan for years. On Tuesday, China and Tajikistan announced a joint border patrol exercise. But Russia’s security presence is overwhelming. The United States’ widespread military footprint in the former Soviet states of Central Asia to facilitate the invasion of Afghanistan has disappeared. As Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to Britain, Edil Baisalov, said in a telephone interview: America’s big clock in Central Asia is long gone. Large US military bases in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have long since closed, along with a large supply line called Northern Distribution Network which stretched from the Baltic countries through Russia and Central Asia to northern Afghanistan. As U.S. military effort diminishes, so does Washington’s political influence. The Biden administration made wine this summer in four of the five former Soviet Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan by offering such things as aid funding and Covid-19 vaccines in exchange for receiving a share of 9,000 Afghan refugees. . So far no receiver found. Some, like Tajikistan, gladly accepted the money and vaccines, while still refusing to accept refugees. Today, the Moderna vaccine is available for free in government-run medical tents at village bazaars in Tajikistan’s mountainous Badakhshan region, residents say.

But nearby, Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers roared along the roads, raising dust, in an area in which Tajikistan denied entry to the United States during its military withdrawal.

Over the summer, Russian leaders made clear who was shooting at regional diplomacy in northern Afghanistan, while underestimating the Biden administration two initiatives in the region, one for Afghan refugees and another for security assistance. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. What about Afghan women? The last time the Taliban were in power, they forbade women and girls to take most of the jobs or go to school. Afghan women have gained a lot since the fall of the Taliban, but now they fear the land could be lost. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have begun to restore the old order. At a conference in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, in July, Mr. Lavrov said he had discussed with Central Asian leaders the US request to transfer some US military capabilities to their countries after the withdrawal. None of our allies expressed any intention to expose their territories and populations to such a threat, he said. Underlining Russia’s influence in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken telephoned Mr. Lavrov on Monday to discuss evacuation of Americans from Kabul, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statementWith Mr. Lavrov, the ministry said, he described Mr. Blinken Russia contacts with representatives of all major political forces in Afghanistan in the interest of helping to promote stability and the rule of law.

After the US-backed Afghan government collapsed on Sunday, Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, the Russian Senate, called in a Facebook post for strengthening a Russian-led military alliance with several Central Asian states, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Russia could quickly re-establish its position in Central Asia, said Andrei Serenko, a reporter specializing in Afghan affairs at Nezavisimaya Gazeta, in an interview. It will put its security umbrella in place of the disappearing American umbrella. Not everything is disrupting Russia’s path to regional security. All things being equal, said Mr. Dubnov, Moscow would have been happy for the United States to remain in Afghanistan and for Washington to continue to shoulder the burden of preventing the country from becoming a haven for international terrorist groups. The Kremlin sees the possibility of Islamic extremists and drug traffickers crossing into the post-Soviet republics of Central Asia, and from there to Russia, as a serious threat. Certainly it was a big deal for us when the Americans were doing the job of pulling hotheads out of the fire there, said Mr. Dubnov. Fear of a renewed threat was evident this week in a small museum on the outskirts of Moscow dedicated to the catastrophic decades-long war in Afghanistan in the 1980s in the Soviet Union. Photographs of young people from the neighborhood who lost their lives in a memorial alcove, surrounded by a shrine made of a tank runway, an artillery box, spent shells and artificial roses. You are all gone and everything is lit up again, said museum director Igor Yerin, addressing the Americans. You do not put out the fire. The fire is only burning hotter.

But Dmitry Novikov, deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, responding to EU diplomats’ concerns about Russia’s growing influence, said Western countries should not worry about Russia approaching Afghanistan. There will be enough work to go, he said.

The painful problems that will exist there for the next decades will not only be an internal problem, he said, but a problem for the whole world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/19/world/asia/afghanistan-russia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos