The tornado warning in NJ answered the phones at 3am, but not everyone in the same area picked it up. Why?

It can be as simple as geography or some people who without warning their alarms on their phones are turned off.

Or maybe there was another reason that a large portion of New Jersey residents woke up with a loud announcement early Thursday after a series of tornado warnings were issued, while others living under the same roof said no got nothing.

A Verizon user told NJ Advance Media that he and his wife each have Verizon phones and emergency alerts have been activated on both, but only one received the notification.

This was clearly not a matter of user configuration or poor coverage, the client told NJ Advance Media. Something did not work properly.

Another man said he and his wife both have Verizon that one got the alarm, the other did not. A third man said that neither he nor his wife were notified, but their daughter in the same house took her. The husband’s brother lives less than two miles away and also got what all four have AT&T.

Two other Verizon customers said they did not receive a notice, despite living in an area where a warning had been issued.

During a three-hour overnight rainfall from 12:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service were in effect at various times for parts of Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Bergen. , Middlesex and Monmouth counties as strong storms erupted in New Jersey. And a team from NWS is studying the damage in Morris County to determine if a tornado, or fair winds are the cause.

While the weather service generates messages and sends them to the wireless emergency alarm system, who exactly receives them may depend on factors such as proximity to a cell tower.

If someone near you received an emergency call and you did not receive it, it may be due to inadequate cell reception, or because when you are on a call, some cell phones will not show an alarm, this varies by brand and model, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which said its role is to provide the framework for the alarm system.

Other reasons why someone may not have received tornado alerts are that the phone is set to shutdown or airplane mode or is not connected to a mobile site that transmits the alarm.

FEMA referred questions to the State Office of Emergency Management and Weather Service.

It is based on a certain radius around the cell phone tower, said Brian Haines, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. How close are you to the cell tower regarding the warning. If we place a warning about Berks County (Pennsylvania) and you live in Atlantic City, you will not receive it and the system is working properly. If a whole group of people in the same area do not get them, that is something we want to know.

A state OEM spokesman said his organization has a limited role in distributing tornadoes and other weather signals from the National Weather Service. Where marriage is involved as soon as the alarm goes off, you are simply giving it state-level messages, reinforcing it and re-posting it on Twitter, so that our audience can see it at the top of them, the State Police Sergeant. Tha Joe Walsh. Pretty much their show.

One of New Jerseys’ leading cell carriers claimed the alarms were sent correctly to customers whose phones were set to pick them up.

Importers’s important to note that these are a broadcast message sent to all phones connected to the towers in a tornado warning area, rather than point-to-point communication (like a text message), a Verizon spokesman said. That said, we can confirm that the warning messages from the National Weather Service were transmitted to all Verizon phones capable of WEA connected to the towers at the tornado warning ranges during the storm.

AT&T and T-Mobile had little to say.

We have nothing to do with wireless emergency alarms, an AT&T spokesman said it is a FEMA program.

T-Mobile said it was considering the matter.

