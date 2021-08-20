The Taliban hijack mineral resources coveted by energy developers

With the takeover of Afghanistan by him, the Taliban took control of a large group of metals and minerals vital to clean energy development.

The mountainous country, devastated by the war in the Middle East, is found on rare earths and other strategic metals, which US experts estimate at more than $ 1 trillion, and is expected to become more valuable once major economies switch to energy. renewable and electrify transport.

In a 2010 memorandum, the Department of Defense detailed previously unknown deposits of copper, cobalt, gold, and iron large enough to transform the economies of war-torn nations (Greenwire, 14 June 2010).

So great is the nation’s untapped mineral wealth that the Pentagon called Afghanistan lithium Saudi Arabia, referring to a critical metal in electric vehicle batteries.

The US Geological Survey, with the help of its Afghan counterpart and the country’s Ministry of Mines, has also determined that Afghanistan may have one million tonnes of rare earth elements (Greenwire, September 15, 2011).

Rare lands have long been the source of political divisions between the United States and Afghanistan’s neighbor, China, because Beijing controls most of world production. Rare earths are 17 elements used in electric vehicles as well as advanced armaments.

While it is unclear what kind of government the Taliban will form, these minerals may attract the attention of representative powers, namely, China needs Afghanistan to overcome obstacles ranging from chronic insecurity to a lack of infrastructure in order to develop its resources. numerous natural.

Of course, Russia, Iran and Pakistan also have eyes for these sources, said Ahmad Shah Katawazai, a US-educated diplomat who was a senior adviser to the Afghan foreign minister until the Taliban invaded Kabul on Sunday.

‘Curse of resources’

The US government has long sought to develop Afghanistan’s oil, gas and mining industries.

The Pentagon and the United States Agency for International Development began assisting the country in developing strategies for building a regulatory system for its natural resources in 2009.

That $ 488 million effort had mixed results due to lost commitments from the Afghan government, according to a 2016 audit by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (Greenwire, 14 January 2016).

In September 2017, President Trump met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the first time during a session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Katawazai, who was then the defense liaison at the Afghan Embassy in Washington, said the Trump administration raised the prospect of lithium mines and rare earths at the meeting.

This is what the US administration wanted from the Afghan government, Katawazai said in a telephone interview from Kabul this week.

Ghani, a former World Bank economist, was skeptical if resources could be developed on a large scale, as Afghanistan faced so many major obstacles.

The main reasons for his capture were the armed conflict and the strong presence of powerful warlords.

And then there was a lack of infrastructure and rampant corruption in government, including in the Ministry of Mines, Katawazai said.

He referred to 2009 news reports claiming that former mining minister Mohammad Ibrahim Adel had taken a $ 30 million bribe from a Chinese state-owned company in connection with an unsuccessful attempt so far to develop one of the largest unused copper deposits in the world

From the Chinese to everyone, they were bribing officials, Katawazai said. All these reasons, if we combine them, this was leading us to the curse of resources. “This is what the president did not want.”

Will mineral wealth fuel the conflict?

As Taliban fighters took Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates.

Katawazai said he was working in the Foreign Ministry office at the time, his last day at work.

The return of the Taliban to power highlights the need to ensure that mineral supply chains meet high environmental and labor standards, said Abigail Wulf, director of critical mineral strategy at Securing Americas Future Energy.

If we were to be concerned about mineral funding conflict and human rights abuses, we need to make sure supply chains are as transparent as possible by using traceability frameworks like blockchain, said Wulf, whose group advocates for electrification of the transport sector.

Mining has been a major source of revenue for the Taliban as well as the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, according to a 2018 report by Global Witness, a human rights organization. Mining talc, an ingredient in paint, cosmetics and plastics, was earning the Taliban up to $ 300 million a year at the time, report estimates.

However, Katawazai said the same setbacks the Ghanis government faced in the conflict, lack of infrastructure and weak institutions will hamper the Taliban’s attempt to develop Afghanistan’s most substantial mineral deposits.

The question is how the Taliban will run the government [and] how they will contribute to the economy. How can they use these resources? That is impossible for the Taliban, he said.

If the Taliban form an inclusive government that respects women’s rights and includes officials from the previous administration, its potential Afghanistan could attract investment in the mines, Katawazai said.

This possibility is still far away. Even in developed countries, bringing major online mining projects can take more than a decade.

As for lithium, Simon Moores, managing director of the London-based analytical firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said on Twitter that the resource is not so rare as to imply automatic wealth and that the development of lithium resources in Afghanistan would be an extremely long-term perspective.

To suggest that Afghanistan lithium is a pot of gold for the Taliban, China or anyone else is simply incorrect, Moores said.

China has already shown interest in Afghan copper. The state-owned China Metallurgical Group reached a $ 2.8 billion deal for a 30-year lease on a deposit at Mes Aynak in 2007. That company has ceased operations in the country, Foreign policy reportedwith

Katawazai said he expects China’s interest in minerals in Afghanistan to continue.

For now, the main power of interest is China, given China’s relations with Pakistan, and then Pakistan’s influence on the Taliban, he said. China will be very interested in exploiting these resources.