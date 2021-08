The last living leader of the Khmer Rouge says he is not behind the genocide in Cambodia

Khmer Rouge-era president Khieu Samphan, 90, was speaking during his appeal against a guilty verdict in 2018. It was one of several decisions against those considered “most responsible” for the deaths of some 1.7 million people since 1975. 1979.

None of the cadres has admitted that it stands behind the atrocities of the “killing fields”, which wiped out a quarter of Cambodia’s population.

“I categorically reject the accusation and the conviction that I intended to commit the crimes,” Khieu Samphan told the court.

“Regardless of when it happened, whatever crime, be it crimes against humanity in any form, despite it being genocide against the Vietnamese, murder, I never committed them.”

As the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge, Khieu Samphan, also known as “Brother Number Four”, took on a number of key roles after the government tortured, starved to death and killed its own people. After the fall of the regime he took the lead of the movement and became its public face as it sought international credibility. He was arrested in 2007, and during his trial, expressed regret, but claimed he was merely a figure and unaware of the full extent of the atrocities. At Thursday’s hearing, Khieu Shamphan said his task as president was to secure national sovereignty and independence from Vietnam, whose occupation overthrew the ultra-Maoist regime. Most of the victims died in labor camps or were destroyed to death in mass executions. Many of them were intellectuals or trained professionals — people regarded as counter-revolutionaries by the Khmer Rouge leadership, determined to turn Cambodia into a purely agrarian society through ruthless social engineering policies. So far, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Cambodian Courts have rendered guilty verdicts against three former members of the regime, but some have died during the trial or before the indictment was filed. Pol Pot, the architect of the “Year Zero” revolution that sought to create a peasant utopia, died in 1998. Khieu Samphan appealed his sentence for probative and procedural reasons. He said the Cambodian people should know that he is not guilty. “Many years sitting as a defendant, at the end of this long case, it is important for me to inform you and especially to inform the Cambodian people that I have never wanted to commit a crime against my compatriots or against anyone else,” he said. tha ai tha. “No matter what you decide, I will die in prison, I will always die remembering the sufferings of my Cambodian people.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/19/asia/khieu-samphan-khmer-rouge-appeal-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos