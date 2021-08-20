Women who found freedom riding bicycles in Afghanistan are burning their bicycle equipment

As the Taliban recapture Afghanistan, the country’s women’s rights and freedoms are disappearing much faster than they achieved.

Shannon Galpin has spent the past thirteen years working and cycling alongside Afghan women in a post-Taliban war-torn Afghanistan. In early 2021, however, Galpin and her colleagues began to feel that things were going in the wrong direction. We all saw this happen, she says of the recent Taliban offensive. That is why it is outrageous that government leaders would be so shocked. Not shocking, we called for this and had conversations in April when [US military] the withdrawal was announced that women’s rights would be at the forefront of this.

Last month, the Taliban invaded Afghanistan, claiming various parts of the country and, last week, the capital Kabul. This foretells disaster for the rights of Afghan women. This is not unexpected or new, says Galpin. It is devastating that this level of chaos was preventable. And now it is literally a civic movement to save the Afghans.

To paint a picture of the Taliban approaching women’s rights, an article on the Human Rights Watch website written by Heather Barr, interim co-director of the Women’s Rights Division, says: saw when they ruled from 1996 to 2001, how close to the edge were the Taliban views on what Islam allowed. they banned almost all education for women and girls, imposed penalties including stoning, hitting and amputation, and locked women in their homes unless accompanied by a male family member, denying them access to most employment or even walking.

Yesterday, Galpin posted a picture of a message from one of the cyclists she had worked with in Afghanistan on her Instagram page. In it, the anonymous woman detailed the feeling of fear and despair of fleeing the country in the face of Taliban rule. For a woman, practicing cycling can have devastating consequences and Galpins contact reveals: I hid in my friends house and burned all my bicycle accessories and bicycle clothes.