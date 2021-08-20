International
Women who found freedom riding bicycles in Afghanistan are burning their bicycle equipment
As the Taliban recapture Afghanistan, the country’s women’s rights and freedoms are disappearing much faster than they achieved.
Shannon Galpin has spent the past thirteen years working and cycling alongside Afghan women in a post-Taliban war-torn Afghanistan. In early 2021, however, Galpin and her colleagues began to feel that things were going in the wrong direction. We all saw this happen, she says of the recent Taliban offensive. That is why it is outrageous that government leaders would be so shocked. Not shocking, we called for this and had conversations in April when [US military] the withdrawal was announced that women’s rights would be at the forefront of this.
Last month, the Taliban invaded Afghanistan, claiming various parts of the country and, last week, the capital Kabul. This foretells disaster for the rights of Afghan women. This is not unexpected or new, says Galpin. It is devastating that this level of chaos was preventable. And now it is literally a civic movement to save the Afghans.
To paint a picture of the Taliban approaching women’s rights, an article on the Human Rights Watch website written by Heather Barr, interim co-director of the Women’s Rights Division, says: saw when they ruled from 1996 to 2001, how close to the edge were the Taliban views on what Islam allowed. they banned almost all education for women and girls, imposed penalties including stoning, hitting and amputation, and locked women in their homes unless accompanied by a male family member, denying them access to most employment or even walking.
Yesterday, Galpin posted a picture of a message from one of the cyclists she had worked with in Afghanistan on her Instagram page. In it, the anonymous woman detailed the feeling of fear and despair of fleeing the country in the face of Taliban rule. For a woman, practicing cycling can have devastating consequences and Galpins contact reveals: I hid in my friends house and burned all my bicycle accessories and bicycle clothes.
Galpin and her colleagues spent over a decade working with women in Afghanistan to rebuild and regain their autonomy and rights through sport. As of 2020, there were seven women’s racing teams in the country and hundreds of women are reaping the benefits of being able to use a bicycle for transportation as well as sports. We walked away from a handful of women cycling in 2011, Galpin says. 2013 is when I started supporting and training and working with them. And now literally a decade later we had women competing in Afghanistan. We had seven provincial teams, numerous cycling clubs and so supporting the sport helped normalize cycling as a way of social access.
In the space of just over a decade, the progress made began to change the way women riding bicycles were perceived in the country: it was truly the last taboo in Afghanistan, says Galpin. And we saw men and boys supporting women who ride bicycles. If we had another 10 years of women on bicycles, that would have become normal.
The story of the women Galpin worked with turned into a 2018 Afghan Cycles documentary and she hopes the support and attention that work to get women on bicycles taken now will extend to supporting the same women to escape a dangerous situation: has been to Afghanistan over 25 times since 2008, and have worked across the country and seen how the world perception of Afghanistan began to change, and to support Afghan women, she says. For now, I feel like we are so willing to leave Afghan women and abandon them, it to me shows how little women’s rights have come into the world.
Instead of helping these women achieve freedom by bicycle, Galpin is now part of an effort to help those same women leave the country that is now again under Taliban rule.
For those on the ground, the Taliban party line that women will still be allowed freedoms under Islamic law is not washed away, and there are already signs that the group is imposing strict Sharia law in provinces across the country. The Taliban are very familiar with the media, says Galpin. They understand that the world is looking at Kabul now because of the airport chaos and evacuations and that it is the main exit channel. But they have already shown in all the provinces that they have not changed. They are marrying young girls to their commanders, pulling women out of their workplace and telling them they can not return. They are implementing the burqa.
Galpin is working with other women in the cycling industry to create a collective movement to support the plight of some 150 women they hope will help evacuate the country. We need pressure on any country involved in Afghanistan to call for immediate evacuations. And to push their country to accept Afghan refugees, Galpin says. We can get people. We can resettle refugees. This is our responsibility, especially in the United States, which has been involved in Afghanistan militarily for 40 years … and this wavy effect means that four decades of war have been put at the feet of Afghan women.
Meanwhile, her prayer to the cycling community is this: Do not look away, do not be distracted. This is what they count on.
We have seen this first generation of women become cyclists. And they did it, not just because of the sport, they did it because cycling is freedom of mobility, cycling is access. And so when I talk about bicycles that are a tool for social justice, I’m looking at Afghan women, I’m looking at women who use bicycles, to challenge the gender barrier to having the same freedom of movement that their fathers and brothers have.
2/ https://cyclingtips.com/2021/08/women-who-found-freedom-riding-bikes-in-afghanistan-are-burning-their-cycling-gear/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
