Tory reports that city employees should be vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 30th

Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced that Toronto City employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 30th.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Tory said Toronto had made “tremendous progress fighting the pandemic,” but the delta variant “seriously threatens that progress.”

While he said “there was no doubt that the vast majority” of city workers were already vaccinated, he said a vaccination policy was needed.

Employees will now be required to disclose their vaccination status by September 13th.

Unvaccinated workers will receive training sessions on the “benefits of vaccination,” Tory said.

They will then have to provide evidence for the first dose of the vaccine by 30 September. All employees must be fully vaccinated by October 30, he said.

The city is not ruling out mandating regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated workers before the Oct. 30 deadline, but that “was not a priority,” Tory said.

Toronto police are excluded from current politics

However, there will be exceptions to the new regulations that currently do not apply to TTC and Toronto police officers.

Tory said this was a “matter of proper and respectful governance”.

“We have been in contact with those agencies and the heads of those agencies and we have shown our strong desire and our strong desire to see them have the following police force with that employed by the City of Toronto.

“But they have their own governing structure and separate boards and we want to respect that by making sure decisions are made in the way they would normally be by those organizations,” Tory said.

The mayor said he was hopeful police and the TTC would “follow suit”.

Shortly after the press conference, TTCchief CEO Richard Leary issued a statement saying that from September 13, the company would require all employees, students and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

It is unclear whether the TTC will follow the same timeline and approve the city deadline on October 30th.

Leary said the policy and other operational details “are currently being finalized and will be available by the end of August.”

The TTC union ‘aggressively opposes’ this move

However, the union representing TTC operators has criticized the vaccination policy and announcement.

Carlos Santos, president of the United Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, said he was “very concerned” about the new requirements for its members.

“Local 113 upholds the right of every member of Local 113 to make informed decisions about their personal health issues, including vaccination. We oppose compulsory vaccination of 113 Local members,” Santos said.

The union represents about 12,000 workers.

Santos was particularly unhappy that the TTC announcement made their announcement before a vaccination policy was developed.

“The TTC has clearly not finalized how any possible policies will work, or has made it clear what vaccination alternatives (if any) will be offered,” he said. “The TTC has also not made clear what consequences (if any) will result from a member refusing to be vaccinated.”

He said he would “aggressively oppose” any action of the TTC that would violate the rights of its members, “if it were an unreasonable exercise of management rights, an express violation of the collective agreement or a violation of law, including the Human Rights Code “.

Toronto police say there is currently no vaccination policy, but an announcement will be made soon.

“The safety of our members and workplaces is of paramount importance. The service is reviewing our approach to vaccination and we will plan to announce our approach as soon as possible,” according to a statement from the director of corporate communications. Allison MacNeil Sparkes.

Tory said he expects full compliance with the policy from city employees, but will not specify any consequences for an employee who refused to be vaccinated within the deadline.

“There is a broader, collective responsibility here,” he said.

“Our main objective is to serve the public. We can only do that if we have a safe and healthy workplace.”