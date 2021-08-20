Tough Communist Lines Coup Against Gorbachev Archive, 1991 | Russia

Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s president and most popular politician, was standing firm last night against the dawn coup that toppled President Gorbachev. The action of the communist extremists threatened to end the longest and most successful period of democratic progress in the turbulent history of the country.

Tanks and transporters of troops allegedly loyal to Yeltsin have reportedly arrived at the Russian parliament to protect him. Crowds surrounding the building behind makeshift barricades formed by buses and trucks reportedly cheered the tanks when they arrived.

In Washington, President Bush condemned the coup as illegal and said US economic aid would be halted if adherence to unconstitutional means continued. The U.S. would avoid in any way possible actions that would give legitimacy or support to the coup, he said, calling for the return of Mr Gorbachev, who is believed to be under house arrest. Britain also suspended aid.

Earlier in the day, Yeltsin called on the armed forces: Soldiers, officers and generals, clouds of terror and dictatorship are gathering across the country. They should not be allowed to bring eternal night. He called for a general strike to disrupt the State Emergency Committee, which announced it was taking power.

The committee, an eight-member team led by Soviet Vice President Gennady Yanayev, hinted last night that it would not order any military action against the Russian parliament.

He accused Yeltsin of directly inciting illegal actions. But added that the committee, showing. With the desire for constructive cooperation would be limited this time to warning against irresponsible and meaningless steps.

In the Latvian capital, Riga, Soviet troops shot dead a minibus driver and injured his passenger, Republic Radio reported. Special forces captured the television station.

In Moscow, the new regime sent tanks into the streets in a show of force. The committee previously banned all demonstrations and strikes, and declared a state of emergency there, in Leningrad and other parts of the country. It took control of national television and all radio stations in Moscow. Only nine pro-communist newspapers would be published today, she said. But there were no reports of mass arrests.

In the Soviet republics there was a mixed reaction. Troops captured the television station in Lithuania’s second city, Kaunas. In Ukraine, President Leonid Kravchuk issued a vague appeal for calm and restraint. He neither condemned nor supported the coup. In Kazakhstan, the most important republic of Central Asia, the president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, made a similar statement.

The leaders of the coup include the leaders of the three armed forces, the Minister of Defense, Marshal Dmitry Yazov, the Minister of Interior, General Boris Pugo, and the head of the KGB, Vladimir Kryuchkov. In an appeal to the Soviet public, they claimed that they were acting to prevent a further collapse of the economy and that their measures were temporary and in no way meant abandoning the course towards deep reforms in all spheres.

FILE – On this Monday, August 19, 1991, photographer Boris Yeltsin, President of the Russian Federation, delivers a speech in front of the Russian Parliament building in Moscow, Russia, August 19, 1991. Photo: AP

Mr Yanayev, 54, a former Communist Youth League official and former member of the party apparatus, declined to describe Gorbachev as ousted. He told a news conference he was on holiday and undergoing treatment in Crimea and could resume his duties once his health returned. There will be direct presidential elections with the normalization of the situation.

Mr Yanayev called on world governments to understand the actions of emergency committees and said the Soviet Union would meet all its international obligations, including the withdrawal of Soviet troops to Germany.

He described the measures taken yesterday as forced and dictated by the vital need to save the economy from collapse and the country from starvation, to prevent the threat of a large-scale civil conflict with unpredictable consequences.

The first news of the coup came around 6.30am, with a brief statement from the official news agency, Tass, that Yanayev had taken over the presidency because of Gorbachev’s plight.

Mr Yanayevs’s efforts to sound the alarm around the world had little effect after Western leaders condemned the move.

Anatoly Lukyanov, the speaker of the Soviet parliament, announced that parliament would convene next Monday to approve the state of emergency. He made it clear that he was not satisfied with the final text of the union treaty, which was to be signed today. The treaty would have given much more power to the republics.