



Next match: National University of Florida 24/8/2021 | 3 p.m. BEACH PALM WEST, Fla. (August 19, 2021) Webber International University’s women’s volleyball team achieved its first road victory of the 2021 season after defeating Indiana East University 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 26-24) at the invitation of Keizer volleyball. sponsored by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. The Warriors also fought Taylor University on Thursday, but fell 3-0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-8) in that. Webber (2-3 overall) headed against Indiana University East (2-2) by Amanda Vega with 26 assists and 18 digs for her double doubles quarter to open the season. Kiersten Tisdale recorded 19 excavations for its fourth double-digit excavation performance to open the season, and Gabriela Lopez added nine excavations. Bailey Sikkema led the team in killing with 10 while Savanna Wilhite contributed with five blocks. Webber led 10-2 in the first set before IU East reached within two at 19-17. Webber then climbed four to 23-19 on a block assisted by Wilhite and Sikkema and climbed 24-20 to a murder by Vega-assisted Wilhite. The Warriors then led 13-4 in the second set and then led by 10 points to 23-13 before winning it by 10 and keeping IU East at a stroke rate of -179. In the third set, Webber led 16-10 after a 9-1 run, but then a 7-0 run for IU East put Webber 18-17. Continued killings by Wilhite made the Warriors 19-18, and Webber then scored the equalizer 24-22 after a Sikkema killing, but could not close the cleanup until an IU East service error followed by a murder by Yanileb Figueroa to win it. Webber scored .227 percent per game compared to .088 percent from IU East. In the Warriors’ second game of the day, however, Webber scored -101 percent compared to .407 percent for Taylor (3-1). Vega finished with 11 digs and nine assists to catch her double belt and Wilhite had three of Webber’s 12 kills as a team. Further, Webber women’s volleyball will return home to the Sabbagh Athletic Center while the Warriors will face the National University of Florida at 3pm on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Babson Park, Florida.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://webberathletics.com/news/2021/8/19/womens-volleyball-warriors-split-pair-of-matches-at-keiser-volleyball-invitational.aspx

