International
Afghanistan: Taliban responsible for brutal massacre of Hazara men new investigation
Taliban militants massacred nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province last month, Amnesty International said today.
Field researchers spoke to eyewitnesses who gave shocking accounts of the killings, which took place between July 4-6 in the village of Mundarakht, Malistan district. Six of the men were shot and three were tortured to death, including a man who drowned with his scarf and had his arm muscles amputated.
The brutal killings are likely to represent a small fraction of the total number of deaths caused by the Taliban to date, as the group has cut off mobile phone service in many of the areas it has captured recently, checking which photos and videos are then shared from these regions.
The cold-blooded brutality of these killings is a reminder of past Taliban records and a horrific indication of what Taliban rule can bring,
Agns Callamard
These targeted killings are evidence that ethnic and religious minorities remain at particular risk under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
Agns Callamard
We call on the UN Security Council to adopt an emergency resolution calling on the Taliban to respect international human rights law and ensure the safety of all Afghans, regardless of their ethnicity or religion.
The UN Human Rights Council should launch a strong investigative mechanism to document, collect and preserve evidence of ongoing crimes and human rights abuses throughout Afghanistan. This will be critical to ensure informed decision-making by the international community and to fight impunity which continues to incite serious crimes in the country.
Torture and murder in the context of an armed conflict are violations of the Geneva Conventions and constitute war crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which is already examining crimes committed in connection with the conflict in Afghanistan.
Tortured and killed
Amnesty International interviewed eyewitnesses and examined photographic evidence following the killings in the village of Mundarakht.
On July 3, 2021, fighting intensified in Ghazni province between Afghan government forces and the Taliban. The villagers told Amnesty International that they fled to the mountains towards the traditional Iloks, their summer grazing land, where they have basic shelters.
There was little food for the 30 families who fled. The next morning, July 4, five men and four women returned to the village to collect supplies. When they returned, they discovered that their homes had been looted and that Taliban fighters had ambushed them.
A man, 45-year-old Wahed Qaraman, was taken from his home by Taliban fighters who broke his legs and arms, shot him in the right leg, pulled out his hair and beat his face with an open object.
Another man, 63-year-old Jaffar Rahimi, was severely beaten and charged with working for the Afghan government after cash was found in his pocket. The Taliban strangled him to death with his scarf. Three people involved in Rahim’s funeral said his body was covered in bruises and that the muscles of his arms were engraved.
Sayed Abdul Hakim, 40, was taken from his home, beaten with sticks and rifle butts, his arms tied and shot twice in the leg and twice in the chest. His body was then dumped near a nearby stream.
An eyewitness who helped with the burial told Amnesty International: “We asked the Taliban why they did this, and they told us, ‘When the time for conflict comes, everyone dies, it doesn’t matter if you have a gun or not.’ It is time for war.
Serious executions
During the two-day killing spree, three other men, Ali Jan Tata (65), Zia Pageer Shah (23) and Ghulam Rasool Reza (53), were ambushed and executed as they fled the Iloks, and tried to cross through Mundarakht to reach their homes in the nearby village of Wuli.
In Mundarakht, they were stopped at a Taliban checkpoint, where they were executed. Ali Jan Tata was shot in the chest, and Rasool was shot in the neck. According to witnesses, Zia Pageer Shahs’s chest was so full of bullets that he was buried in pieces. The bodies of the men were dumped in the creek along with Sayed Abdul Hakim.
Three other men were also killed in their village. Eyewitnesses told Amnesty International that Sayeed Ahmad, 75, insisted the Taliban would not harm him as he was an elderly man and that he intended to return to feed his cattle. He was executed with two bullets in the chest and another in his side.
Zia Marefat, 28, suffered from depression and rarely left his home in Mundarakht. He refused to leave after the Taliban took control of the village on July 3, but eventually did so after being urged by his mother and others to flee for his safety. However, while he was walking alone to Ilok, he was captured by the Taliban, who killed him with a shot at the temple.
Karim Bakhsh Karim, 45, who had an undiagnosed state of mental health which made him act disorderly, did not run away with the rest of the villagers. He was also shot, in the style of execution, in the head.
Background
The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan following the fall of the government in recent days. Amnesty International has called for the protection of thousands of Afghans at serious risk of Taliban retaliation, from academics and journalists to civil society activists and women human rights defenders.
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/08/afghanistan-taliban-responsible-for-brutal-massacre-of-hazara-men-new-investigation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]