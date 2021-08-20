Afghanistan: Taliban responsible for brutal massacre of Hazara men new investigation

Taliban militants massacred nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province last month, Amnesty International said today.

Field researchers spoke to eyewitnesses who gave shocking accounts of the killings, which took place between July 4-6 in the village of Mundarakht, Malistan district. Six of the men were shot and three were tortured to death, including a man who drowned with his scarf and had his arm muscles amputated.

The brutal killings are likely to represent a small fraction of the total number of deaths caused by the Taliban to date, as the group has cut off mobile phone service in many of the areas it has captured recently, checking which photos and videos are then shared from these regions.

The cold-blooded brutality of these killings is a reminder of past Taliban records and a horrific indication of what Taliban rule can bring, Agns Callamard

These targeted killings are evidence that ethnic and religious minorities remain at particular risk under Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Agns Callamard

We call on the UN Security Council to adopt an emergency resolution calling on the Taliban to respect international human rights law and ensure the safety of all Afghans, regardless of their ethnicity or religion.

The UN Human Rights Council should launch a strong investigative mechanism to document, collect and preserve evidence of ongoing crimes and human rights abuses throughout Afghanistan. This will be critical to ensure informed decision-making by the international community and to fight impunity which continues to incite serious crimes in the country.

Torture and murder in the context of an armed conflict are violations of the Geneva Conventions and constitute war crimes under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which is already examining crimes committed in connection with the conflict in Afghanistan.

Tortured and killed

Amnesty International interviewed eyewitnesses and examined photographic evidence following the killings in the village of Mundarakht.

On July 3, 2021, fighting intensified in Ghazni province between Afghan government forces and the Taliban. The villagers told Amnesty International that they fled to the mountains towards the traditional Iloks, their summer grazing land, where they have basic shelters.

There was little food for the 30 families who fled. The next morning, July 4, five men and four women returned to the village to collect supplies. When they returned, they discovered that their homes had been looted and that Taliban fighters had ambushed them.

A man, 45-year-old Wahed Qaraman, was taken from his home by Taliban fighters who broke his legs and arms, shot him in the right leg, pulled out his hair and beat his face with an open object.

Another man, 63-year-old Jaffar Rahimi, was severely beaten and charged with working for the Afghan government after cash was found in his pocket. The Taliban strangled him to death with his scarf. Three people involved in Rahim’s funeral said his body was covered in bruises and that the muscles of his arms were engraved.

Sayed Abdul Hakim, 40, was taken from his home, beaten with sticks and rifle butts, his arms tied and shot twice in the leg and twice in the chest. His body was then dumped near a nearby stream.

An eyewitness who helped with the burial told Amnesty International: “We asked the Taliban why they did this, and they told us, ‘When the time for conflict comes, everyone dies, it doesn’t matter if you have a gun or not.’ It is time for war.

Serious executions

During the two-day killing spree, three other men, Ali Jan Tata (65), Zia Pageer Shah (23) and Ghulam Rasool Reza (53), were ambushed and executed as they fled the Iloks, and tried to cross through Mundarakht to reach their homes in the nearby village of Wuli.

In Mundarakht, they were stopped at a Taliban checkpoint, where they were executed. Ali Jan Tata was shot in the chest, and Rasool was shot in the neck. According to witnesses, Zia Pageer Shahs’s chest was so full of bullets that he was buried in pieces. The bodies of the men were dumped in the creek along with Sayed Abdul Hakim.

Three other men were also killed in their village. Eyewitnesses told Amnesty International that Sayeed Ahmad, 75, insisted the Taliban would not harm him as he was an elderly man and that he intended to return to feed his cattle. He was executed with two bullets in the chest and another in his side.

Zia Marefat, 28, suffered from depression and rarely left his home in Mundarakht. He refused to leave after the Taliban took control of the village on July 3, but eventually did so after being urged by his mother and others to flee for his safety. However, while he was walking alone to Ilok, he was captured by the Taliban, who killed him with a shot at the temple.

Karim Bakhsh Karim, 45, who had an undiagnosed state of mental health which made him act disorderly, did not run away with the rest of the villagers. He was also shot, in the style of execution, in the head.

Private A memorial poster of Ghulam Rasool Reza, 53, one of nine Hazara ethnic men killed by the Taliban in Malistan district in Ghazni province in July 2021

Background

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan following the fall of the government in recent days. Amnesty International has called for the protection of thousands of Afghans at serious risk of Taliban retaliation, from academics and journalists to civil society activists and women human rights defenders.