IUCGH-affiliated Faculty: All News: News & Events: Center for Global Health: Indiana University





The Indiana University Center for Global Health (IUCGH) encourages faculty members committed to creating and implementing sustainable programs that improve human health and prosperity in unrestrained areas around the world to join the center as a connected global health faculty . “Successful efforts to eliminate health inequalities require partnerships rooted in trust, respect and mutual benefit in disciplines, schools and countries,” he said. Adrian Gardner, MD, MPH, director of the Center. “We want to support all IU faculties engaged in global health research, service and education. By creating a more formal collaborative and supportive network committed to improving the health of marginalized and under-resourced populations globally, we we can expand the reach and positive impact of Indiana University. “ The opportunity is available to all Indiana University faculty members committed to eliminating health inequalities both locally and globally. Faculty members actively engaged or interested in developing global health initiatives or reciprocal innovations benefit from opportunities to connect with the global health-focused faculty across IU campuses, Indiana Institute of Clinical and Translation Sciences (CTSI), and the academic model that provides access to health care (AMPATH) Consortia. The associated global health faculty also benefits from access to resources within the IUCGH, such as expert advice on grant management for international subcontracts, the establishment of educational exchanges, program development and program replication, and more. Furthermore, the affiliated faculty receives an invitation to speak monthly on the Global Health Research Speakers Series and opportunities to share their work through the Center’s other communication channels. The center will also share relevant information on grants, scholarships and training opportunities along with supporting letters for these efforts. “The core of our mission is to prepare a critical mass of health education and health research experts at IU and our international partners to become the next generation of local, national and global health leaders,” he said. Kara Wools- Kaloustian, MD, MS, director of research for the Center. Associate faculty interested in developing the next generation of global health faculty researchers and clinicians have many opportunities through connecting with the Center. “Our innovative and interdisciplinary Global Health Residence track thrives on the contribution of IU faculty as presenters and mentors,” he said. Debra Litzelman, MD, MA, MACP, director of education for the Center. “Additional opportunities to mentor friends through the Fogarty International Center exist through our connection to Global North / Pacific Health Consortium, “She added. The center is hosting a Global Day of Global Health Scholars to promote networking and display the excellent global health scholarships taking place across the university. Interested faculty members are encouraged to complete a form of interestWith To maintain membership status, faculty members complete a brief annual report of activities and re-engagement to the values ​​of the partnership, including service with humility, resilience and ability to self-correct, integrity in relationships, engagement with Ministries of Health (or their equivalent) and accountability to the health of the population. For more information, please contact Megan Miller, Associate Director of the IU Center for Global Health at (317) 278-6882 or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalhealth.iu.edu/news-events/_news/affiliated-faculty.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos