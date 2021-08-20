2021 INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS NEWS & D CURRENT COMMUNITY APPEARANCE ANNOUNCED – International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Nominees from: Brazil, Kenya, Qatar, Russia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom

The first ever appointment in current affairs for a program from Kenya

New York, August 19, 2021 The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences today announced the nominees for the Current News and Issues categories of 2021. The Emmy International winners will be announced along with their American news colleagues during an online ceremony on September 28th.

The 8 nominees include 6 countries: Brazil, Kenya, Qatar, Russia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

As the world continues to face the pandemic and turmoil of every country, access to credible news is more crucial than ever. said Bruce Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. We applaud the extraordinary work and great courage of our candidates for reporting on difficult and sensitive issues, despite the global health crisis and the many other obstacles that have been thrown at them.

The BBC World Service has collected the first nomination for a program from Kenya in the Current Affairs category. BBC investigation, Eye of Africa: Child Thieves reveals the existence of an undercover but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in Kenya.

Brazils TV Globo has been nominated once again in both categories for covering the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazilian cities and hospitals with Jornal Nacional: COVID-19 in Brazil (News) and Profisso Reprter / Fantstico: COVID-19: Daily Routine of a Health Care Team Within a Public Hospital (Current Issues).

Below is the full list of candidates.

Candidates – Current News & Issues

A warning from Italy Sky News United Kingdom When the coronavirus spread from the Far East, Italy seized China as its epicenter. Yet no one knew what it looked like until, for the first time, Sky News revealed the horrific scale of the crisis in this exclusive global coverage. The blast in Beirut Al Jazeera English Qatar Al Jazeera English correspondent Zeina Khodr was walking with her family when the blast occurred on August 4, 2020 in the port of Beirut. Over the next two days, Zeina reported the effects the blast had on a city already on its knees due to a deep economic crisis. National Gazette: COVID-19 in Brazil globe Brazil Overcrowded hospitals and emergencies. Thousands of desperate patients seeking treatment. Brazilians whose lives were cut short by the disease. The struggle of families to bury relatives. Globo witnessed how Brazilian cities fought the pandemic from its earliest stages. The Karabakh War: The Bloodshed and the Road to a Ceasefire RT (ANO TV-Novosti) Russia Intense military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reaches the largest city and de facto capital of the disputed Karabakh region, Stepanakert. The RT crew reports from the frightened city, then travels to a small town under constant bombardment despite the declared ceasefire.

Current issues



African Eye: Baby Thieves BBC World Service kenya The BBC investigation reveals the existence of an undercover but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in Kenya. The team infiltrated and exposed three fertile child trafficking networks stretching from one of Nairobi’s poorest neighborhoods to one of Kenya’s largest government hospitals. Foreign Office: The hunt for Gaddafi’s billions (The hunt for Gaddafi’s billions) VPRO Television Netherlands Hunting for Billions of Gaddafis focuses on the battle for Muammar Gaddafi that is missing billions in South Africa. In the footsteps of ransom hunters, arms dealers and corrupt politicians, we pursue horrific hunting for money. Exposure: With cold blood Darlow Smithson Productions / ITV United Kingdom In Cold Blood examines the greatest treatment disaster in NHS history, a tragedy which killed more people than Grenfell, Hillsborough, 7/7 and the Birmingham bombings combined. However, its scale and impact has so far been relatively underestimated in Britain. Profisso Reprter / Fantstico: COVID-19: The daily routine of a healthcare team within a public hospital globe Brazil The medical team of Vila Penteado General Hospital, in So Paulo, recorded images of their daily routine for five days, between late May and early June. A special report from the “Profession: Reporter” team

