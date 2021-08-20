Hong Kong shares fall nearly 2%; China remains stable at the key lending rate

SINGAPORE Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Friday as China left its lending rate unchanged.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.84% to close at 24,849.72, with Chinese tech stocks largely continuing to see another day of huge losses as regulatory uncertainty surrounding the sector continues. Shares of Meituan fell 4.54% while Alibaba fell 2.59% and JD.com fell 2.11%. Tencent, on the other hand, rose 1%. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.46% to 5,895.06.

Continental Chinese stocks also closed lower as the Shanghai component fell 1.1% to 3,427.33 and the Shenzhen component fell 1.614% to 14,253.53.

China’s one-year lending rate (LPR) and five-year LPR remained unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively, on Friday. This was in line with the expectations of most traders and analysts in a premature poll, according to Reuters.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.98% to close at 27,013.25 while the Topix index fell 0.87% to end the trading day at 1,880.68.

Shares of Japanese automakers continued to see losses on Friday, with Toyota Motor falling 4.09% while

Nissan Motor fell 7.25% and Honda Motor fell 4.84%.

This came after Toyota announced on Thursday that it would cut global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, Reported by ReutersShares of Toyota fell more than 4% on Thursday after the Nikkei first reported on the firm’s plan.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2% while the S & P / ASX 200 in Australia closed partially below 7.460.90.

MSCI’s broader Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan fell 1.15%.