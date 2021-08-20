International
Hong Kong shares fall nearly 2%; China remains stable at the key lending rate
SINGAPORE Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Friday as China left its lending rate unchanged.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.84% to close at 24,849.72, with Chinese tech stocks largely continuing to see another day of huge losses as regulatory uncertainty surrounding the sector continues. Shares of Meituan fell 4.54% while Alibaba fell 2.59% and JD.com fell 2.11%. Tencent, on the other hand, rose 1%. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.46% to 5,895.06.
Continental Chinese stocks also closed lower as the Shanghai component fell 1.1% to 3,427.33 and the Shenzhen component fell 1.614% to 14,253.53.
China’s one-year lending rate (LPR) and five-year LPR remained unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively, on Friday. This was in line with the expectations of most traders and analysts in a premature poll, according to Reuters.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.98% to close at 27,013.25 while the Topix index fell 0.87% to end the trading day at 1,880.68.
Shares of Japanese automakers continued to see losses on Friday, with Toyota Motor falling 4.09% while
Nissan Motor fell 7.25% and Honda Motor fell 4.84%.
This came after Toyota announced on Thursday that it would cut global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, Reported by ReutersShares of Toyota fell more than 4% on Thursday after the Nikkei first reported on the firm’s plan.
Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2% while the S & P / ASX 200 in Australia closed partially below 7.460.90.
MSCI’s broader Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan fell 1.15%.
Overnight, the S&P 500 gained about 0.13% to 4,405.80 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.11% to 14,541.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has remained, falling 66.57 points to 34,894.12.
Coins and oil
E The US dollar index, which follows the US currency against a basket of its peers, was at 93,587 after rising earlier this week from below 93.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.62 per dollar, stronger than the levels above the first 110 against yesterday’s currency. The Australian dollar changed hands to $ 0.7115, falling from over $ 0.728 earlier in the week.
Oil prices were lower in the afternoon trading hours in Asia, with the future of the international standard Brent crude oil at 0.27% at $ 66.27 per barrel. US crude futures fell about 0.1% to $ 63.61 a barrel.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/20/asia-markets-chinas-benchmark-lending-rate-oil-and-currencies.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]