The wildfire that burns 4.5 km from Ladysmith, BC grows to 20 acres





Vancouver Island fire crews will be on the ground overnight battling a new fire just 4.5 miles northwest of Ladysmith. Wildfire Service’s fire information officer Gordon Robinson said the hot dry weather and strong winds helped the fire balloon to 20 acres in size, from just two acres this afternoon. Read more: As BC darkness fire crews return to camp, these residents line the streets to cheer them on The fire was burning in the west, away from Ladysmith and no structure was immediately threatened, but Robinson said the crews were on alert because of its proximity to the city. There was FortisBC infrastructure about 1.2-2 miles from the perimeter of the fire, Robinson said, but crews were at the scene and equipment was not considered threatened as of Thursday.















The Minister of Public Safety BC thanks the firefighters who help the communities affected by the fire





The fire is also about 2.5 miles west of Highway 1 near North Oyster and four miles southwest of Nanaimo Airport.

Ten firefighters, a contracting crew, four helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment, backed by air tanks, were working to put out the fire. Robinson said that while the island was largely spared from the worst of the fire season, he was not yet out of the woods. Read more: 'Fatigue is something we are worried about': Our BC fire crews continue to give everything "That rain and the colder temperature we've had has helped us, but especially in the southern and eastern areas of Vancouver Island we are still at extreme fire risk," he said. "Almost the rest of the island is also at altitude or extreme. It will take a lot more rain than we have had so far to make a big difference. " © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

