The convicted appeal for child murderers before Christ was dismissed

An indigenous man who spent 37 years claiming his innocence in the murder of a young child will return to prison after losing his appeal in the highest court of British Columbia.

A three-member panel of the BC Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that Phillip Tallio did not prove that his lawyer gave ineffective representation, that the police investigation 40 years ago was inappropriate, that someone else killed the girl, or that DNA evidence justify it.

“The complainant is not credible and his evidence that he did not understand the claim is rejected,” the panel said in a written decision issued Thursday. “The new evidence presented by the complainant does not support his assertion that he lacked the capacity to understand the nature and consequences of pleading guilty in 1983.”

Tallio was 17 when the body of 22-month-old Delavina Mack was found in April 1983 at the family home in Bella Coola on Christ’s north coast.

The girl, who was Tallio’s cousin, had been sexually assaulted and a pathologist later determined she was likely to die after being strangled.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder, but received a life sentence with the right to parole for 10 years in a plea agreement.

Because of his refusal to plead guilty, he was never released on bail and was only released on bail last year on appeal.

Rachel Barsky, one of Tallio’s lawyers, said in an interview that he would be taken into Correctional Services detention on Thursday.

Barsky said the legal team is reviewing the decision and intends to file an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

“It’s not the result we were hoping for, but we always knew it would be an opportunity.”

Barsky said Tallio is also disappointed with the result.

During the month-long Court of Appeals hearing last year, Tallio told the panel that unaware of the implications of the plea agreement, his trial lawyer had signed it.

A Crown lawyer argued that Tallio exaggerated some aspects of his testimony while giving various details about his whereabouts around the crime scene in Bella Coola.

The trial panel ruled that Tallio appeared to be aware of the details of his sentence and the plea agreement. He also questioned Tallio’s credibility throughout his appeal process.

“Our impression was that he often claimed that he could not remember when he was presented with evidence that was unfavorable to him but that was coming out with information that was supportive,” the verdict says.

Lawyers for Tallio argued during the hearing that there is an important indigenous cultural component in evaluating the issues and evidence in this case, that the Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola has important issues of communication and trust with the non-indigenous community.

“For Mr. Tallio to face difficulties in obtaining evidence in relation to events that occurred nearly four decades ago does not remove him from the requirement to comply with the usual rules governing the admissibility of evidence,” the ruling said.

Tallio’s lawyers presented the possibility of two other suspects who may have been responsible for Mack’s death.

However, the verdict says the evidence against both potential suspects was unconvincing and “not very good” as evidence.

Tallio’s attempt to overturn his sentence was undertaken by the University of British Columbia Innocence Project in 2009.

The project, run through the university law school, reviews cases where there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Barsky joined the Innocence Project in 2011 and has since been involved in the Tallio case.

“(The case) has really been my whole legal career. “It ended up in this case, so of course it is disappointing, but hopefully it is not the end,” she said.