NDP leader Singh fires at Trudeau, Kenney stop in Alberta





NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he saw his largest crowd of supporters Thursday afternoon in Alberta, where the party had a bastion just above a rider. Singh served ice cream and took selfies with locals as he fired two-barrel attacks on Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Jason Kenney during his campaign stop in Edmonton. Read more: Here is what changes in relation to this year’s federal election in Canada He started his day near the Edmonton Eastern Health Center to talk about health care and also took advantage of Kenney’s declining popularity amid the pandemic. The 42-year-old NDP leader also handled numerous violent attacks against black Muslim women in the province while trying to paint Kenney and Trudeau with the same brush. “We are seeing logging after logging that is driving healthcare workers out of the province,” Singh told reporters as cars hit him as he stood near a busy Edmonton road. The story goes down the ad “These cuts at the provincial level only get worse because for years the federal governments have cut off health care as well. The Conservatives cut off health care, and then Trudeau kept the same cuts.”















2:06

The NDP promises a $ 250 million fund to train nurses during the strategic stop in Alberta





The NDP promises a $ 250 million fund to train nurses during the strategic stop in Alberta

Throughout the pandemic, Kenney is facing a public outcry over the temporary closure of beds and reports of dozens of nurses and doctors leaving the province due to pay cuts and other rebates. Public health experts have called what is happening in the province a health care crisis. Singh said that unlike his counterparts, he wants to work actively with any province or territory that wants to invest in healthcare. He promised to create a $ 250 million National Critical Disability Fund to address the shortage of nurses and health care workers across Canada. Singh also addressed the rising rate of hate crimes across the country. Read more: Elections in Canada: How Major Party Leaders Are Gathering So Far Over the past eight months, several Muslim and black women wearing a hijab in Alberta have been targeted, violently assaulted, threatened and harassed while walking on the street or waiting for a light rail train. Trends The rise of Edmonton basketball history draws the attention of LeBron James

Singh vows to force the military to hand over cases of sexual assault to civilians















4:15

Leader Jagmeet Singh hopes federal NDP will win more seats in Alberta this election





Leader Jagmeet Singh hopes federal NDP will win more seats in Alberta this election

He hit Trudeau again as he returned to his campaign bus, saying the main reason for the rise in hate crimes across the country was online radicalization, about which the prime minister has talked a lot but has not done much to do it. any change. "Treating hate online is a way to find some of the root causes. A lot of the misinformation and some of the conspiracy theories come from social media posts that radicalized people with misinformation," Singh said. "The rest is making sure we use hate laws appropriately. Absolutely there are problems with securing when a crime is identified as a hate crime, being prosecuted that way, this is something that should absolutely happen."















2:32

Singh vows to invest in public health care, raise funds for front-line workers if elected





Singh vows to invest in public health care, raise funds for front-line workers if elected

During his morning announcement, Singh stood by Heather McPherson, the only NDP MP traveling to Alberta, Edmonton Strathcona, as he insisted his relationship was strong with former New Democrat Prime Minister Rachel Notley. The opposition leader, who has vowed to run for prime minister again, is too big on the federal NDP's quest to maintain its seat in Alberta and possibly expand into other attacks. Both have opposing views on the Trans Mountain pipeline and Notley has been vocal about their dispute with Singh, but the NDP leader said the two talked regularly. "We know people in Alberta benefit from more young Democrats at both the provincial and federal levels," Singh said. "We have a lot more in common and we will build on those things." Read more: Most Canadians Support Mandatory Vaccines, COVID-19 Says One Key Election Issue: Poll A spokesman for the NDP provincial group said Notley is committed to creating jobs in Alberta by modernizing the province's electricity grid to zero carbon emissions by 2035, and achieving that goal across the economy by 2050. . "She is open to working with all the municipal, provincial and federal leaders who share this goal," said Benjamin Alldritt, communications director for the NDP group. Singh ended his campaign stop in Edmonton with a visit to the campaign office of NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais riding in Edmonton Griesbach. "This is the biggest rally we have had in this whole campaign so far," Singh noted, as dozens of his supporters cheered the NDP. He apparently then took another hit on Kenney and said that if the prime minister's government was unable to stand up for the Albertans during one of the worst moments in human history, then the Conservatives would never stand up for the Canadians. © 2021 Canadian Press

