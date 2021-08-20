World leaders from justifications for climate change, Thunberg, say youth activists





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) – Children around the world can no longer afford empty promises at this year’s United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), youth activists, including Greta Thunberg, said after a UN report – found that virtually no child will escape the impact of global warming Me In the first index of its kind, published on Friday, the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF found that almost all 2.2 billion children in the world are exposed to at least one climatic or environmental risk, from catastrophic floods to toxic air. Last week a UN panel on the climate of the world’s leading atmospheric scientists warned that global warming is dangerously close to getting out of control, with deadly heat waves, hurricanes and other extreme events that will worsen. Read more Thunberg, 18, said the UNICEF index confirmed that children would be most affected and when world leaders meet in Glasgow in November for COP26 they needed to act instead of talking. “I do not expect them to do that, but I would be more than happy if they would prove to me that I was wrong,” she told reporters before the index was published on the third anniversary of Fridays for the Future. a now global youth movement that began with her solo protest outside her Swedish school. Thunberg joined young activists around the world, including Mitzi Jonelle Tan, 23, from the Philippines, who talked about doing their homework by candlelight as typhoons raged outside or they feared they would drown in her bed. as flood waters filled her room. After months of extreme weather and horrific warnings from scientists, the “empty promises and vague plans” of world leaders were no longer enough, Tan said. “There is no excuse for this COP … not to be the one to change things.” Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director, said young people globally are leading by example, pointing to an organization survey that found that nine out of ten of them in 21 countries felt it was their responsibility to tackle climate change. They were more vulnerable than adults in the “increasingly unknown” world they inherited, she said, being less able to survive extreme weather events and more sensitive to toxic chemicals, temperature changes and diseases. The UNICEF index showed that about 1 billion children in 33 predominantly low-emission African countries faced a “deadly combination” of extreme weather and existing issues such as poverty, making them uniquely vulnerable. Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Tim Cocks and John Stonestreet Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

