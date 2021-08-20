Ontario sees 531 new cases of COVID-19, three-quarters in unvaccinated people





Ontario reported another 531 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and for the second day in a row data on the number of patients being treated for COVID-related critical illnesses were not available. The Ministry of Health said in an email that a “technical issue” in the service that collects data on intensive care units means that no updates will be published with the province’s daily report. The figures could come later today if the problem is fixed, the ministry said. That said, there were a total of 176 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the most since July 9th. Out of 503 new cases today with a recognized vaccination status: 382, or 76 percent, were individuals who had not received a dose.

75, or 15 percent, were two-dose individuals.

46, or about nine percent, were single-dose individuals. In particular, provincial data on case vaccination status do not include age breakdowns, or show how long after a first or second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine a person became infected with the virus, or if they were symptomatic at the time of testing. The health ministry also reported the deaths of 17 other people with the disease, but said 15 “occurred more than two months ago” and were included today as part of the Ontario Public Health data cleanup. Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures fromDaily provincial update of the Ministry of Health: The seven-day moving average of daily cases: 498, its highest point since June 14. The tests were completed in the last 24 hours: 26,213. Nationwide test positivity rate: 2.4 percent Active cases: 4,243. Number of dead: 9,448 vaccination: 45,545 doses were administered by public health units on Tuesday, 16,610 of which were the first largest doses in a single day in three weeks. The increase is likely to be linked to the province expanding the right to vaccines to young people turning 12 this year. About 74.2 percent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and over, have now made two strokes. It operates in approximately 65.6 percent of Ontario’s total population. Ontario working on vaccine and testing policy for civil servants Meanwhilethe Province announced Thursday that it is consulting with the union representing public servants on a trial vaccination policy for all Ontario Public Service members. Once finalized, the policy will apply to those working in the ministry, as well as staff in ministerial offices and committees. The policy will require Ontario civil servants to either not be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, to provide a medical reason not to be vaccinated and to undergo regular testing, or to undergo an educational session and undergo testing. regular. OPS employs over 64,000 people.

