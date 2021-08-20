Two months into the New Delta outbreak in South South Waless, the prime minister has tightened and extended Sydney’s biggest blockade and imposed a curfew on the western outskirts, saying it is time for all of us to come down and take this as soon as possible. seriously as possible.

NSW health authorities reported 644 local Covid cases and four deaths on Friday. Gladys Berejiklian said two factors were behind a number of new restrictions, including a nationwide masked mandate and expanding police powers by increasing the number of cases and compliance violations.

West and south-west Sydney continued to harbor the vast majority of infections, but an illegal holiday on Maroubra Beach in eastern cities was set aside to generate 11 cases.

There were also 27 new infections in western NSW and four additional overnight cases in Wilcannia and two in Bourke. There were now 195 cases in the region.

Only 95 of the total cases announced Friday were isolated for all or part of their infectious period. Up to 547 cases were infectious in the community.

Berejiklian said the toughest restrictions, including the outdoor mask mandate that applies at all times, except when exercising, were the final measures that could help curb the Delta States outbreak. The prime minister said they were formulated by police and health experts and handed over on Thursday evening.

The blockade of Greater Sydney was extended by one month until the end of September. Some rules, including a curfew and a one-hour limit for daily exercise, apply to only 12 local government disturbance areas in western and southwestern Sydney.

All new rules announced Friday start on Monday.

Berejiklian said LGAs that show lower Covid transmissions could be removed from the list of areas of concern while areas that show increased transmissions could be added.

There were currently 470 people in NSW hospitals with Covid, with 80 in intensive care and 27 seeking ventilation. Of those in the ICU, none had been fully vaccinated.

Most NSW cases continued to be in parentheses at a younger age. As of Friday 644 cases, 80 were under 10 years old, 107 were between 10 and 19 years old, 162 were in their 20s, 118 were in their 30s and 77 were in their 40s.

Of the four new deaths recorded, none were fully vaccinated. Two women in their 80s died at the hospital. A man in his 80s infected with Covid while in Nepean Hospital died and a man in his 70s infected with Covid in the oncology ward at St George Hospital also died.

Police say violations by young people lie behind the new rules

Both Berejiklian and state health chief Dr Kerry Chant acknowledged the medical evidence behind the curfew was mixed, but said police sought the measure to help with compliance.

The evidence for many of these things is mixed, Berejiklian said. But I do not want us to have to look back and say we have not tried, we do not put it all in it. We have nothing left on the field.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he had hoped a police crackdown that began Monday would improve compliance, but 3,500 fines had been issued this week for violations.

Fuller said especially the youngest men in Sydney’s 12 LGAs with concern had proved too difficult to manage.

In Blizzard, would I have wished I had lifted the curfew on the first day? Yes, maybe, but maybe you would have laughed at me, Fuller told reporters.

Chant said the evidence around the detention hours is mixed, but I also think it sends an important signal about the crisis we are facing.

She avoided questions whether she had recommended any of the new restrictions before Thursday. “What is important to focus on is the fact that the Prime Minister, in all points, has followed us and asked us to give the best advice, and I am fully committed to these additional measures,” she said.

Chant also denied that she had ever offered to resign by pouring cold water on speculation that she had done so in protest of her recommendations that were not approved by the government.

Due to pressure on testing capacity, the government had abandoned regular 72-hour surveillance testing for workers from Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland and Fairfield traveling outside their LGAs for work.

Instead, businesses will now have to implement rapid antigen testing at their workplaces, or workers will need to have the first dose of the vaccine by August 30th.

Announcement next week for schools and easing restrictions

Despite a third day in a row with more than 600 new cases, Berejiklian said she will describe what terms three and four will look like for school students and parents next week.

Parents were reminded not to send their children to childcare centers unless necessary, with Covid exposures recorded at 30 facilities in Sydney over three days this week. They were mainly to the west and south-west.

Berejiklian reiterated that he would announce some freedoms that fully vaccinated residents can enjoy once the state administers 6 million doses of vaccine. By Friday it had administered 5.6m hits.