KFAR SABA, Israel Israel has made the third boost shooting against COVID-19 available to people aged 40 and over in an effort to combat an increase in the delta variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is 49, received his blow on Friday. He vowed to share all the data, all the information, all the knowledge of the endeavor. Israel has been a leader in the fight against the deadly coronavirus and last month became the first country to deliver reinforcing blows. The US has approved, but not yet made available, incentives for older Americans as well.

About 5.9 million Israelis 9.3 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 5.4 million have taken two doses, and 1.3 million have taken a third dose.

After a summer of reopening, infections have continued to rise and prompted new government restrictions on rallies. On Friday, the coronavirus test rate was 5.5 percent, government figures showed.

BANGKOK Thailand passed 1 million total coronavirus infections on Friday as its latest rise fell below 20,000 daily cases for the first time in 10 days.

Over 97% of the counted cases since the beginning of the pandemic have been since April.

The spread associated with entertainment venues and travel in Bangkok during the traditional New Year in mid-April became more serious when the delta variant was discovered in crowded construction camps and spread to markets, communities and families.

The government closed public places and imposed other restrictions last month, but infections and deaths remained high.

On Friday, however, the Department of Disease Control’s daily statistics report showed that the average number of COVID-19 tests has dropped over the past seven days.

Thailand reported 19,851 new cases on Friday.

Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokesman for the government Center for Situation Management COVID-19, told a conference that although the number of daily cases remains high, it appears to be quite stable.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia extended freedoms for those who were fully vaccinated on Friday, allowing them to dine in restaurants and visit night markets despite record high daily infections.

More businesses have been allowed to reopen as authorities this month began easing restrictions after nearly three months of closure.

It is widely viewed as a policy failure to address the pandemic. Daily infections in Malaysia totaled 22,948 on Thursday, more than double since the blockade began on June 1st. Total country infections have risen to nearly 1.5 million while 13,000 people have died.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, a caretaker leader since resigning Monday, also said picnics, camping and contactless sports are allowed for those who are fully vaccinated. He said the decision was made after over half of Malaysia’s adult population was fully vaccinated.

Some meals reportedly expressed concern due to high daily cases of viruses. The Malaysian Medical Association also said authorities should focus on increasing vaccination to cover at least 80% of the adult population.

SEOUL, South Korea New infections in South Korea exceeded 2,000 for the second day in a row as officials extended the highest level of social distancing restrictions ahead of a blockade in major population centers.

Seoul, Busan, Daejeon and the southern tourist island of Jeju will remain under the strictest rules of social distancing for at least another two weeks. The rules ban private social gatherings of three or more people after 6pm and force nightclubs and churches to close.

Senior Health Ministry official Lee Ki-il said dining hours indoors in restaurants and cafes will be reduced by one hour until 9 p.m.

Some experts say officials need to further strengthen social distancing, such as forcing more white-collar workers to work from home and extending collection restrictions to daylight hours.

SYDNEY A blockade in Australia’s largest city lasted until September and tougher measures to curb the coronavirus delta variant were imposed on Friday, including a curfew and a masked mandate outside.

The state of New South Wales, which includes Sydney, reported 642 infections acquired locally in the last 24-hour period.

Sydney has been closed since the end of June due to the eruption caused by the more contagious delta variant. Since then, 65 people have died from COVID-19 in New South Wales, including four overnight.

The Sydney blockade would end on August 28, but the state government announced it would continue until September 30.

The entire state has been closed since last week because the virus had spread from the city.

A curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 5pm Monday in the most affected Sydney suburbs. Wearing masks will be mandatory throughout the state outside homes. Previously, masks were not mandatory in all external circumstances.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand The first coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand in six months has spread from Auckland’s largest city to the capital, Wellington.

Health authorities said Friday that three people in Wellington who recently visited Auckland had tested positive. They said the blast had increased to 31 cases.

The government also extended the blockade that was imposed on Tuesday after the first community case was found in Auckland. All of New Zealand will remain stuck until at least next Tuesday. Previously it had been a three-day blockade for the nation and a seven-day blockade only for certain areas.

Genome testing has linked the outbreak to an infected traveler who returned from Sydney earlier this month and was quarantined, though health authorities still do not know how the virus escaped quarantine.

New Zealand is continuing to pursue an elimination strategy aimed at eradicating the virus completely.

AUSTIN, Texas The Texas Supreme Court has refused to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbotts to disguise the term ban.

The judges sent Attorney General Ken Paxtons to appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeals in Austin for a hearing. The court did not give an opinion on its decision on Thursday.

The move comes on the same day that the Texas Education Agency fell, for now, implementation in Abbotts state public school systems masks the term ban.

In a public health guidance letter issued Thursday, the TEA said enforcement is being phased out due to the court’s ongoing challenges to the ban.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were confiscated at cargo facilities at Anchorage Airport while being shipped from China.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the cards last week after arriving in small packages.

An agency spokesman said there were about 135 to 150 packages found in Anchorage, all sent by the same person to China. Each pack contained a small number of fake cards, between 20 and 90 cards.

A high volume of counterfeit vaccination cards have been discovered across the country.

Another 3,600 fake cards were recently found at cargo facilities in Memphis. Federal law enforcement officers are investigating.