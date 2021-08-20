New Zealand will extend the national blockade on the only case of the Covid-19 delta variant





The blockade began on Tuesday for a single infection, the country’s first case reported in the country since February. That patient had contracted the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. Authorities have since discovered 30 other active cases, including 11 locally transmitted infections that were reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the blockade would give contact trackers a chance to assess how much of the country has been affected by the spread of the coronavirus outside Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, and where the first patient was identified. Several cases have been discovered in the capital Wellington.

The extension will last at least Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Authorities will reassess the situation Monday, Ardern said.

The patient at the center of the latest group was a 58-year-old unvaccinated man who had traveled to other parts of the country and had no apparent border connection, Health Director Ashley Bloomfield said Tuesday.

His diagnosis prompted Ardern and public health officials to create a fourth-level blockade, the country’s most stringent level. The move means everyone has to stay home and businesses are locked aside for essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies. “We are one of the last countries in the world to have the Delta variant in our community,” Ardern said Tuesday. “We are able to learn from experience abroad, and what actions work and what actions do not work.” New Zealand has been praised for its treatment of the virus, which saw it close its borders with almost all foreign nationals at first, and imposed strict state quarantines on incoming travelers. This approach has averted the devastating outbreaks seen in other countries, and, prior to Tuesday’s announcement, life in the country had largely returned to normal. New Zealand has reported less than 3,000 Covid-19 cases and only 26 deaths in a population of around 5 million. But New Zealand is late in vaccinating. According to data collected by CNN, New Zealand has completely immunized less than 20% of its population. Neighboring Australia, which was also previously rated for treating the virus, is struggling with its Delta outbreak in recent weeks. More than half of Australia’s population is stranded – and the country’s most populous city Sydney has been closed since June. Earlier this month , New Zealand announced plans to begin reopening its doors to travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries as early as 2022, signaling a test relaxation of strict pandemic border controls.

