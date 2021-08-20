Australia must treat Afghan refugees the same as our Olympians

At the Olympics our refugees made us proud, now the Australian Government must make us proud, do the best it can and help those trapped in Afghanistan.

Response of Federal Immigration Minister Alex Hawke The unfolding crisis in Afghanistan is in stark contrast to what I felt had to do with this country, just a few weeks ago, as we sat by our TVs watching one of our South Sudan-born heroes running for we all.

Initially just confirming that Australia would do its best not to put people at risk and potentially death – the principle of non-return, an essential protection under international human rights law – on Wednesday, the Minister also offered 3,000 humanitarian visas for a miser, when we have the capacity for many, many more.

RELATED: ‘Unimaginable’: Horror video in Kabul

During the Olympics our nation stopped for the evening to watch and celebrate the athletics of a refugee whose family fled war-torn Sudan and found safety in Australia. Peter Bol’s achievements on the track in Tokyo are worth celebrating. We were rightly proud of him as the representative of our Australian Olympic team and also of ourselves as a nation because we were a kind of society that provided a safe haven for Peter and his family when they were fleeing danger.

In the immediate moments after his race, Peter’s prayer for all of us was to remember that he is more than a refugee. He too is merely a man, striving to do the best he can.

RELATED: ‘Brazen’: Australia risks losing reputation

The irony just weeks later, in reading Hawke’s response to the scale of the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan, is his apparent inability to recognize our common humanity. The minister’s dismissal of whether Australia should offer more in this dark hour seemed to be lacking in just that: a basic principle of humanity. The ability to recognize the massive scale of human suffering.

Today across Australia, we have large numbers of refugees living in our communities – many of them from Afghanistan. People, all of them, try to do the best they can. Some of them are serving in our hospitals, schools and other parts of society, trying to keep our country in these challenging times.

In this way they are not only doing the best they can for themselves but they are also doing the best they can for the rest of us. They should also be celebrated, for what they give us and what we give them – just like Peter Bol.

Over the past four years, Amnesty International’s My New Neighbor campaign has worked with communities and diaspora groups across Australia who want to see a Better Community Support Program (CSP); one that allows local groups and organizations to sponsor a refugee who may later become part of their neighborhood.

Throughout that time we have learned a enduring truth in communities large and small: Australians benefit and enjoy the strength and connection of the “neighborhood”, and at the core of this is a sensitivity that sows our care for our neighbors.

For the past 18 months, however, the CSP program along with the annual Government-approved humanitarian reception has been on hold. When the borders were closed in an attempt to keep Covid-19 out, the refugees along with thousands of Australians remained stranded overseas.

The catastrophic impact of this approach is now unfolding in Kabul. You do not need to have a daughter, sister, granddaughter or mother to realize how horrible it would be to have virtually nothing right now between you and the Taliban regime, where you can go nowhere.

That deep empathy we feel when we celebrated Peter Bol making history at the Olympics also gives him grief and fear when we sit with our Afghan friends in our neighborhoods and watch this tragedy unfold. It can also lead to anger. What are we doing to help?

Canada, which has had a successful CSP model for years, is growing and offering an additional 20,000 places for Afghans now desperately seeking refuge. We are calling on our country to do the same – as we did in the Syrian crisis in 2015.

The government should immediately announce an increase in our humanitarian reception and reopen the borders to allow refugees to enter. It should also act to protect Afghan citizens in Australia with temporary visas by extending their visas indefinitely.

And it needs to look at ways it can help respond to the humanitarian crisis in the future. A fair community-sponsored refugee program like the one in Canada works and people across the country are ready to welcome refugees from Afghanistan and elsewhere in their communities.

Now is the time for Minister Hawke to build a fair, equitable and sustainable model of refugee sponsorship that makes sense to all of us. He has the power to make this happen now, and now is the time to see action – and compassion – from our Government.

Australia and its political leaders should not just embrace the contributions of refugees to Australia when it comes to being an Olympic star. He must also embrace those who have not yet reached these shores but who desperately need our help. These are our friends, schoolmates and future work colleagues and they need our help now, today.

When we accept that we have a moral responsibility to those we have never met, who are merely human and want to do the best they can, then we can feel truly proud as a nation.

Shankar Kasynathan is an Amnesty International campaigner advocating for an improved community-sponsored refugee program.