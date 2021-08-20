Climate crisis puts 1 billion children at ‘extremely high risk’, says UNICEF





Among the 33 countries identified as extremely high-risk is Afghanistan, which has faced long drought and political instability for years, and again faces an uncertain future after being completely brought under Taliban control over the weekend. .

index was launched in partnership with Friday for the Future, a youth-led climate movement led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, on its third anniversary. Schoolchildren around the world have been on strike every Friday to demand more action on the climate crisis.

“Many millions of people, especially young people, have been mobilized. We need to raise awareness and we need to create a mass mobilization of people from all over the world. This is the only way we can win, and we are going to undertake actions and handle crises, “she said.

The 10 most vulnerable countries were all in Africa, with the Central African Republic, Chad and Nigeria the most vulnerable. The index identified 33 countries as extremely high risk and found a “disconnect” between countries where most greenhouse gases were being released and where children were at greatest risk from major impacts. “Climate change is profoundly unequal. While no child is responsible for rising global temperatures, they will pay the highest costs. Children from less responsible countries will suffer the most,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a statement. The 33 extremely high-risk countries collectively emit only 9% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, while the 10 countries that emitted the most accounted for nearly 70% of CO2 emissions, the report said. India was the only country to record high CO2 emissions and was at extremely high risk. While responsible for more than 7% of global CO2 emissions, it has a large population of more than 1.3 billion people, and its per capita emissions are only 1.8 metric tons. Children in Iceland, Luxembourg and New Zealand were less at risk. Those countries have small populations, but per capita, Iceland and New Zealand emit more than 6 metric tons of emissions worldwide, while in Luxembourg, they are more than 15 – on par with Americans, Canadians, Saudis and Australians. Zimbabwean climate activist Nkosilathi Nyathi said in the video that climate change was “very personal” to him and that people in his village, especially farmers, were struggling with unpredictable weather. “If the weather continues like this, it could lead to a serious crisis in my community. Young people are the most precious natural resource in the world. I want to urge policymakers and decision-makers to involve us in all aspects of development that need to be they do with our future, because there can be nothing for us without us. “ The report also showed that 1 billion children are highly exposed to extremely high levels of air pollution. Furthermore, it was found that: 240 million children are highly exposed to coastal flooding

400 million children are highly exposed to cyclones

820 million children are highly exposed to heat waves

920 million children are highly exposed to water scarcity Almost every child in the world faces danger from it at least one risk to climate and the environment, but the index shows that some of the most affected countries “face multiple and often overlapping shocks that threaten to erode development progress and deepen child deprivation.” Tha UNICEF. The agency said it was calling on governments around the world to take more action on the climate crisis and involve young people in all climate negotiations and decisions at every level, including the COP26 November talks on climate change in Glasgow. On Friday for the Future they said more youth movements like theirs would be born and continue to expand. “We need to acknowledge where we are, address climate change as a crisis, and act with the urgency required to ensure that today’s children inherit a livable planet,” the group said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/20/world/children-climate-risk-unicef-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos