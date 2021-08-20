How can Trudeau’s enemies be upset

Some conservatives insist they are at a structural disadvantage. Deep-pocketed unions buy punitive anti-conservative advertising campaigns. Progressive groups like Canada 2020 and LeadNow are entering into extensive networks of influential and grassroots Canadians. They argue that the mainstream media, most of the publicly funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, is one-sided with many media influenced by a $ 595 million (US $ 464 million) tax relief package introduced in 2019.

This view is largely defended by Andrew Scheer, the former Conservative leader who could not oust Trudeau in 2019 and lost his job because of him. He told POLITICO last week that he strongly believes those forces will set the deck against a conservative victory. And he attributes part of the success of so-called “big government” parties to the lack of tangible cultural stones for young Canadians, most of whom came of age after the Cold War, exposing the dangers of socialism.

Canadian Veterans Affairs Minister Erin O’Toole speaks during a ceremony. | Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo

Scheer says those faded memories, which have changed the political landscape significantly since his first election in 2004, have paved the way for huge spending. The benefit of the doubt is with big government solutions in a way I have not experienced before, he says. Scheer admits emergency aid spending was crucial to the pandemic response, but he is a progressive skeptical party that will curb it someday.

Others see the path to victory. Shakir Chambers is a Toronto-based consultant to the Earnscliffe Strategy Group who developed policies on the campaign that made Doug Ford the Prime Minister of Ontario. He says federal conservatives can pull off a minority victory that no one expects a majority if they accept three realities.

First, OToole is the leader of the most unpopular party in Canada. As they stand, those approval numbers predict a drop on election day. But OToole can play it to its advantage, Chambers says. Expectations are extremely low. It may be too easy for him to exceed those expectations.

Second, Chambers says conservatives can not allow O’Toole to be defined as a fool. Liberals have already attacked O’Toole as a social conservative who either opposes progressive social priorities or surrenders to its base.

Cabinet ministers are accusing the Conservatives of a hidden agenda, showing a party promise to allow doctors to choose not to have abortions, as proof that O’Toole is either against abortion or does not want to control his lifelong parties.

Public opinion polls have consistently shown widespread support for access to abortion services, which are legal in Canada.

You have to have answers to these things. And they have to be very, very convincing, says Chambers.

O’Toole on Thursday tried to soften the attack. “Let me be absolutely clear. As the elected leader of this party, I will make sure that we protect the rights of women to make choices for themselves regarding their health,” he said. “We will make sure abortion services are available from one ocean to another.”

Third, the attack on Trudeau is not enough. OToole needs a vision: What are you going to do? What are your answers to some of the most urgent challenges we have as a country? Says Chambers.

Just the second day of the federal campaign, OToole launched its full platform from a virtual studio at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa. The 163-page platform was created to succeed where both Scheer and Stephen Harper failed. To begin, it includes a plan to combat climate change.

The leader describes his vision as a 5-point plan, a call for Harpers 5 prioritiesWith Harpers’s Simplified Plan in 2006 he was praised for his help in defeating then-liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin. O’Toole’s detailed plan is nowhere shorter than the promises of Harper’s pamphlets.

Conservative leaders’ primary policy leaders promise to bring in 1 million jobs within a year; to clean up the mess in Ottawa with a new anti-corruption law; create an action plan for mental health; prepare for future health crises by stockpiling health products and strengthening vaccine production; and to balance the federal budget within 10 years.

A party operative near the platform development explained its early release, compared to a day-to-day announcement for several weeks. We are aware of the fact that people do not know much about Erin or what he believes in. “We also know that people have big concerns about things like higher prices,” the official said. But the entire bandwidth has been taken from Covid-19. “So we are happy to have the opportunity to talk about a number of different issues.”

Finally, says Chambers, conservatives can benefit from a strong NDP. This can be very helpful for the Conservatives in some of those close three-way races where they can achieve a win and do better than people think.

So there is a formula for an O’Toole victory: Overcoming low expectations, regaining political center, offering a clear plan, and exploiting a split on the left.

Lack of enthusiasm

The young Democrats have one goal in this campaign: Win as many seats as possible.

The NDP knows it will not win completely, but it may have the best intention in preventing a Trudeau mess: the party has a long history of fighting the Liberals for progressive voting.

The NDP scored high in 2011, when they formed the Official Opposition for the first time, they saw them win eight trips to Toronto. Since then Trudeau has overtaken them twice in 2015 and 2019 in the same center left bastions.

This time, the New Democrats are trying to make modest progress by Jagmeet Singh, by all accounts the leader of the most popular party in the country. Kathleen Monk, director at Monk + Associates, says Singh could push Trudeau with new empowered voters.

Jagmeet Singh speaks at a Labor Federation convention in Ontario. | Ontario Labor Federation

There may be a deficit of enthusiasm that liberals have to contend with. Will there be people who will enthusiastically run to the ballot boxes or run to their mailboxes to vote? says the Monk. As for Jagmeet, there is more enthusiasm behind him.

Singh meets those voters where they are on social media, she says, and they like what they see. The old political maxim says young people do not vote. But many of them came out for Trudeau in 2015. They are ready for robbery.

In the first week of the campaign, Singh never visited a circle held by the NDP. While his party gained traction in early polls, the NDP leader has only stopped at places where he hopes to oust seats and expand his group.

Liberal concerns

In 2019, the Liberals were fighting for re-election against an opposition that campaigned for ethics. By that point, Trudeaus’s team had overcome a long list of scandals. The prime minister had rested on the private island of Aga Khans during a Christmas party. His finance minister, Bill Morneau, had neglected to list a French villa in his mandatory appearance to the federal ethics commissioner. Both episodes had given the opposition a compelling argument that people in power could not identify with the little boy.

Six months before the election, the Globe and Mail reported a bomb: Trudeau had approached his justice minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to offer Quebec-based engineering giant SNC-Laval a beloved card to leave jail. With the Company was in big trouble for accepting bribes in Libya and faced numerous charges under anti-corruption laws. Wilson-Raybould had apparently refused to do so, despite repeated efforts by the Office of the Prime Minister.

When the SNC-Lavalin affair began in Ottawa, the consequences were significant. Wilson-Raybould left the cabinet and withdrew from the voting group. Jane Philpott, one of Trudeau’s most capable ministers, followed Wilson-Raybould out the door.

It was too much baggage to carry on the election. But there was more to come. In the middle of the campaign, Time magazine published an image of the prime minister dressed in brown at a school function in the spring of 2001. More images followed. No one saw him coming. Trudeau apologized but refused to resign. In the end, voters did not punish him collectively. Scheer Conservatives won the popular vote for the strength of an unequal performance in the western provinces, but the Liberals retained power.

Greg MacEachern, a liberal strategist who is also senior vice president of government relations at Proof Strategies, says each party will build a campaign around its priorities and messages, but sometimes voters go a different way that catches everyone. out of attention.

“We say the phrase ‘elections matter’ so much that it risks being a cliché,” he says. “But like many clichés, there is a great element of truth, at its heart.”

MacEachern pointed to a stimulating example of elections turning into a currency. In 2015, the shocking photo of Alan Kurdi, a Syrian refugee whose body was found on a beach in Turkey, made that humanitarian crisis a serious issue. At the time, the Harper government took a serious blow to credibility, and the Trudeau Liberals promised to bring 25,000 Syrians to Canada.

Trudeau, who sank to third place at the time, ended up winning the election. But this year, he is the guy with a record to defend. Afghanistan is collapsing, British Columbia is on fire and Covid cases are growing rapidly in some parts of the country. This is not a slam dunk.

Andy Blatchford contributed to this report.