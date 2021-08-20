Sydney extends Covid blockade, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas

Covid-19 digital warning sign in Lane Cove National Park on July 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. New South Wales continues to record new cases of the COVID-19 community and is working to stop the spread of the coronavirus delta type.

Sydney’s Covid-19 blockade was extended on Friday and a night curfew was imposed in the city’s most affected suburbs in a recent attempt to slow the spread of the highly infectious delta variant that is spreading across the state of New South Wales.

Australia’s third wave of Sydney-based Covid-19 infections has forced more than half of the country’s 26 million people into a stalemate and pushed the world’s 13th largest economy on the brink of its second recession in as many years.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the new restrictions, including a requirement to wear a mask when outdoors and restrictions on exercise, were needed as the state reported its third day in a row with more than 600 new Covid- ous cases. 19.

“I asked the health and police to work together, to give me a final list of what we can throw in this, so as not to leave any shadow of doubt on how serious we are in slowing down the growth rate, the number of cases decreasing “Berejiklian said at a press conference.