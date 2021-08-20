International
Sydney extends Covid blockade, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas
Covid-19 digital warning sign in Lane Cove National Park on July 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. New South Wales continues to record new cases of the COVID-19 community and is working to stop the spread of the coronavirus delta type.
James D. Morgan | Getty Images
Sydney’s Covid-19 blockade was extended on Friday and a night curfew was imposed in the city’s most affected suburbs in a recent attempt to slow the spread of the highly infectious delta variant that is spreading across the state of New South Wales.
Australia’s third wave of Sydney-based Covid-19 infections has forced more than half of the country’s 26 million people into a stalemate and pushed the world’s 13th largest economy on the brink of its second recession in as many years.
NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the new restrictions, including a requirement to wear a mask when outdoors and restrictions on exercise, were needed as the state reported its third day in a row with more than 600 new Covid- ous cases. 19.
“I asked the health and police to work together, to give me a final list of what we can throw in this, so as not to leave any shadow of doubt on how serious we are in slowing down the growth rate, the number of cases decreasing “Berejiklian said at a press conference.
In the 12 council areas in the epicenter of the Sydney blast, a curfew would be imposed from 9pm to 5am Monday, she said. Anyone caught entering those areas will be fined and required to be isolated for 14 days, said New South Wales State Police Commissioner Mick Fuller.
Berejiklian reported 644 new infections on Friday, most of them in Sydney, from a record 681 the day before. Daily cases have passed 400 for the past seven days despite eight weeks of blockade in Australia’s largest city.
Four new deaths were confirmed, bringing the total death toll in the latest blast to 65 since June 16.
Since the start of the third outbreak, Australia has recorded only 12,000 infections. High vaccination rates among Australia’s most vulnerable means the mortality rate is 0.54%, official data show, under previous outbreaks.
On the edge
With only about 28% of people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated, Australia has not been able to curb the Sydney outbreak which has now planted outbreaks in other cities and towns across Australia as well as New Zealand.
Neighboring Victoria on Friday recorded 55 cases won locally by Covid-19 and warned it was at risk of being infected.
“We are on the verge of this departure from us and it is not because tracking contacts is not doing everything it can. They are. It is not because we did not close so quickly. We did,” said Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.
The Australian capital Canberra recorded 16 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with about 5% of the population forced to quarantine to curb the spread of infections.
Despite the third wave of delta-borne infections, Australia’s Covid-19 numbers are relatively low, with around 42,100 cases and 975 deaths.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/20/sydney-extends-covid-lockdown-imposes-curfew-on-worst-hit-areas.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]