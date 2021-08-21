Photo of women with skirts, without headscarves not from Afghanistan | World News





A photo of women in skirts and shorts reading as they sit on a bench in an open area has appeared on social media claiming to be from 1970s Afghanistan. However, a fact-checking exercise by the international news agency French Media Agency (AFP) found that the image was from a book of Iranian history, entitled ‘Tehran University students in 1971’. “#Afghanistan in 1970 past #Afghanistan #Taliban,” read a tweet posted on August 17, which has been retweeted several times. An AFP report said the photo of the young women was shared earlier with similar claims for countries like Thailand, South Korea, Spain and Hungary. A reverse image search on Google found the same picture published in a foreign policy article from February 6, 2012, entitled, “Once upon a time in Tehran,” he added. The photo reads: “Tehran University students stay in 1971. Tehran University opened to women in 1934 when the college was founded. After the revolution, women were still allowed to attend university – but now they sit in separate areas.” Iran is another Islamic nation where women’s rights are restricted. Read also | Afghan women throw babies over barbed wire fence at Kabul airport complex in desperate attempt to flee Afghanistan: Report The picture comes in the wake of growing concerns about women’s rights in Afghanistan following the return of the Taliban, who once imposed extremely regressive rules that violated the basic human rights of girls and women. None of the young women in the picture have their heads covered, a necessity under the last Taliban regime that was toppled by US-backed forces 20 years ago. The women had to wear a burqa, covered from head to toe, as they left the house, accompanied forcibly by a male relative. Read also | “No more secrets”: The Taliban say the world will soon see all their leaders Some of the other draconian practices of the Islamic militant group during the 1996-2001 regime that have revived great unrest around the world are stoning girls and women, banning their education and work that could lead to their contact with men others With Reports and images of citizens caught in panic taking desperate measures to leave the country that will now be ruled by the insurgent group have flooded the internet. Read also | ‘Taliban are coming’: Video shows Afghan women begging US troops to allow them to enter Kabul airport While the Taliban, in its new avatar, have promised a “positively different” regime, “committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam”, without offering specifics, fears remain high. A number of countries, including the US and the UK, have also issued a joint statement saying they will closely monitor how any future government in Afghanistan is securing the rights that have become an integral part of women and girls. over the last 20 years.

