Afghan crisis: Propaganda against false Taliban, says Pakistani minister | World News





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the propaganda of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis against the Taliban has turned out to be false as they announced a general amnesty across the war-torn country and also said there would be no ban on education of girls, according to a report by Dawn on Thursday. Two days ago, the Taliban announced amnesty across the country and called on women to join their government. The UAE does not want women to be victims, Taliban cultural commission member Enamullah Samangani said on Tuesday, adding that the UAE does not want women to be victims and they should be in the government structure under Sharia law. Underlining the fact that peace and stability in Afghanistan were crucial for Pakistan, Qureshi told reporters that the whole world was hiding the fact that there used to be a corrupt structure and system in Afghanistan, Dawn report tha. In the given situation, it was extremely important to ensure security and safety as well as the protection of the rights of the Afghan people, Qureshi said on Wednesday. The Pakistani minister spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday about developments taking place in Afghanistan. Qureshi briefed the Chinese foreign minister on Pakistan’s efforts to evacuate staff and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, the media and others from the war-torn country. Read also | ‘Warnings ignored’: Former CIA official says Afghan decision is a policy failure His remarks come at a time when videos on social media and reports from Afghanistan say Taliban fighters are patrolling the streets with guns, searching for former government staff. A video obtained by Fox News shows women being beaten for not wearing burqas in a public place. CNN held an account of one of the girls in a remote village in Faryab province, in which she described how Taliban fighters forcibly entered their home and beat her mother to death for refusing to cook food for the fighters. The Taliban, who invaded all of Afghanistan with lightning speed, declared Afghanistan Independence Day on Thursday. The insurgents took control of the capital Kabul on Sunday after the previous US-backed government fell and Ashraf Ghani fled the country, ending a nearly 20-year campaign in which the United States sought to transform Afghanistan. (With AP entry)

