The organizer of the protest against the blockade of Sydney, Anthony Khallouf was sentenced to prison

A Victorian man will spend at least three months in prison after helping organize an anti-blockade protest for Sydney this weekend.

Main points: Anthony Khallouf pleaded guilty to encouraging the commission of a crime

NSW police say they have made “a lot of preparations” for tomorrow’s planned protest against the blockade

Earlier this week Khallouf posted a video saying he would see his followers in protest

Anthony Khallouf was arrested at Hornsby Railway Station in northern Sydney yesterday afternoon and told officers he was missing.

But authorities were aware that the 29-year-old had traveled from Queensland to NSW without a reasonable excuse, in violation of COVID-19 public health orders.

Khallouf was reportedly staying at a hotel in North Sydney.

Today, in Hornsby County Court, he pleaded guilty to four counts of non-compliance with an instruction and one count each of inciting the commission of a crime and making false representations that resulted in a police investigation.

Magistrate Robyn Denes sentenced him to eight months in prison with an unconditional period of three months.

He will be released on parole on November 18.

According to police, Khallouf was involved in planning an unauthorized rally in Sydney this weekend.

Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said this week that a major police operation would prevent any illegal activity, including “disruption”.

Officers have issued public safety orders to so-called “agitators” of the protest, many of whom took part in last month’s unauthorized march on the CBD.

“Overall, those people are angry about participating in the first protest, so we certainly believe they have heard the message,” said Deputy Commissioner Lanyon.

“But for those who do not have it, please know, we are prepared for tomorrow.

“Our police have made a lot of plans in preparation for this.

“We are certainly aware of the types of people and those people who are actually planning for tomorrow.”

About 3,500 people went to protest last month, which saw ugly clashes erupt in Sydney’s CBD. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston )

The operation will involve 1,400 officers deployed throughout the metropolitan area.

Deputy Commissioner Lanyon said police were aware of the tactics being discussed by potential protesters online.

“This is not about banning free speech, this is about stopping the spread of the virus,” he said.

The talk of aggregation has been circulating in encrypted messaging apps since thousands attended the rally last month.

That protest resulted in the indictment of more than 60 people and the issuance of more than 350 reports of violations.

On Tuesday, Khallouf posted a video online where he was seen with the Harbor Bridge behind him and joked about “giving up” in the face of criticism, apologizing to “anyone I have disappointed”.

“We’ll see you guys this Saturday,” he said, greeting the camera.

