Leaders return at the weekend as the campaign concludes the first week focused on First Nations





The federal election campaign ended its first week with two leaders planning events while Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has no public appearances scheduled for Saturday. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is expected to make an announcement in Edmonton on Saturday, while his new Democratic counterpart Jagmeet Singh will do the same in Toronto. Singh set the tone on Friday making the first stop of the campaign in a First Nation. Singh visited the first Cowessess nation in Saskatchewan, where leaders recently announced preliminary findings of 751 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school. Singh’s emotional response in the country forced the other two leaders to defend their parties’ record on indigenous issues. Both Trudeau and O’Toole had made their announcements – Trudeau with a promise of 10 sick days for federally regulated employees and O’Toole with a plan to encourage employers to re-employ unemployed workers from the pandemic. Trudeau met with three Manitoba chiefs on Friday after his government last week pledged $ 321 million in new funding for programs to help Indigenous communities seek burial sites in former residential schools and support survivors. . Manitoba Chief Assembly Chief Arlen Dumas said it was a “good gesture” but more resources would be needed to address the problem. Dumas said in an interview that he had a good but brief conversation with Trudeau about the First Nations-led response to COVID-19 in Manitoba and the ongoing work needed on water and housing issues in the reserves. The chiefs received an informal invitation from the Liberals, but a spokesman for the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs said they did not receive one of the Conservatives. Dumas said he received a letter from O’Toole when he became party leader, but there was no further dialogue. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 21, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-election-2021/leaders-swing-into-weekend-as-campaign-ends-first-week-focused-on-first-nations-1.5556126

