Violence, Poverty and Terrorism: Afghanistan Fears Gloomy, Unpredictable Future Under Taliban
Waheed Arian cries as he watches the deadly chaos unfold in Kabul.
He remembers the last time Afghanistan’s “holy jihadist guerrillas” various mujahedeen groups entered Kabul in 1992. The Soviet Union had withdrawn its forces and the Moscow-backed Afghan government was overthrown, as was the country’s regime. backed by Washington now.
“Bullets and rockets were flying over our heads, hitting walls and ceilings,” Arian said. “We left everything, stepping on corpses to find safety. My family spent four years traveling to different cities and towns.”
They watched as Taliban fighters whose faith was rooted in an ultraconservative version of Islam, which split from the mujahideen, or left religious schools in Afghanistan and Pakistan, to take control of the entire country.
The Taliban quickly established its puritanical rules, with brutal public punishments such as flogging and mass executions, enforcing a severely restricted role of women in society.
Arian was nine years old at the time. Today, he is a physician living in London and runs a charity that provides telemedicine to Afghan patients.
“People there have experienced these extremes. It is very easy to predict that the future is bleak,” he told CBC News. “If the international community completely abandons Afghanistan, it is very likely that the country will move back in that direction to the economy, health care, education, if not the military. [conflict]”
Now, with the Taliban working to consolidate their victory after its rapid offensive across the country, no one knows exactly what Afghanistan will look like in the coming months and years.
As many Afghans desperately tried to flee this week, Taliban spokesmen in Doha tried to reassure them and the world that they should not be afraid of retribution. Women, they told a news conference, are a “key part of society” whose rights would be guaranteed “within the confines of Islam”.
That last part provided little consolation, just as other Taliban statements seemed much like a return to their harsh approach from the 1990s.
The next government in Afghanistan is “clear”, they said: It will be Islamic, and “of course, there will be no democratic system at all”.
The actions of Taliban fighters on the ground seem to confirm this. Scattered protests against the new rulers have been met with violence across Afghanistan. There are reportsof officials in Kandahar and Badghis who were executed after surrendering.
Eyewitness accounts and an inside report by the United Nations describe door-to-door hunting for those who collaborated with US and other NATO forces. “The Taliban are arresting and / or threatening to kill or arrest family members of targeted individuals if they do not surrender to the Taliban,” he said. UN document, seen by BBC.
“How can we trust the Taliban what they have shown in action?” tha Murwarid Ziayee. “It puts everyone in such a scary situation.”
Ziayee is with Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, a group that has set up education and literacy programs for women and girls in the country. Efforts like these are now in question despite the Taliban’s promises that they welcome foreign aid.
They certainly need foreign help.
Last year, about 43 percent of Afghanistan’s economy was funded by global donors, according to the World BankWith the United States and other countries are now transferred to freeze billions of dollars in Afghan government reserves held abroad.
These and other connections to the outside world created by individual countries, NGOs, and UN agencies in the last 20 years offer hope for some.
Not the same Afghanistan
Sally Armstrong believes the Taliban will not be able to govern a country that has been transformed by all the “nation building” that has been going on since the 1990s. Armstrong is a Canadian author and director who has focused on Afghanistan, and she served as UNICEF Special Representative in the country in 2002.
“All 49 countries involved in Afghanistan were trying to help Afghans stand up and watch what they did,” she said. “It’s surprising.”
Many social indicators have shown improvement. Average life expectancy has gone from 56 years in 2001 to about 65. The literacy rate has reached up to about 56 percent among young women, from 25 percent. And from 62 to 74 percent among young men. Maternal mortality the rate at which women die after giving birth has halved.
“So can the Taliban stay?” said Armstrong. “How can they when you have thriving universities across the country? These kids are post-Taliban!”
More than half of today’s population is too young to be remembered a time when the Taliban ruled. The hope is that they will not tolerate being ruled by tribal leaders and warlords with methods that many have described as medieval.
“Afghanistan is different today,” said Zubaida Akbar. “The people of Afghanistan are different.”
Akbarruns an NGO called Hadia which means “gift” in Farsi which works with children in orphanages and women in shelters and prisons. The NGO is now closing down, with most of its volunteers and staff trying to flee Afghanistan. So is Akbar’s family.
Akbar, who lives in Washington, worries that with the exodus, the economy will also collapse.
“We can not afford to lose all these young, educated Afghans,” she said. “They have sacrificed everything to get an education. And now they risk their lives for a group of illiterate, illiterate terrorists who will not talk to us.”
“A representative army”
In the early days of US military control over Afghanistan, Canada’s first ambassador to Kabul was Chris Alexander. He went on to work for the UN mission in Afghanistan and later became a minister in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
The Taliban’s speed in retaking the country after the US withdrawal came as a result of support from Pakistan, he said, who sees an opportunity to take control of Afghanistan and extend its influence in Central Asia.
The Taliban “are very much a representative army of the Pakistani army,” Alexander said in an interview, though Pakistan has denied the connectionwith
Many of the Taliban fighters have sought refuge from U.S. forces in Pakistan over the past two decades and have been educated in Islamic madrassas or religious schools across the border. They are back since then, but strong ties remain.
“This is now a Pakistani protectorate,” Alexander said. “A breeding ground, again, for the types of terrorist groups that have been flourishing [in the region] for decades, “with the support of Pakistani military and intelligence officers.
It was the presence of al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan that spurred the US invasion of the country in 2001, following the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington.
And the Taliban government has been cautious welcomed from neighboring China, which has promised to “respect the will and choice of the Afghan people.”
But Beijing is also nervous that the Taliban will again allow terrorist groups to operate freely, and possibly even launch cross-border attacks in Qinjiang. China has carried out a severe crackdown on ethnic Muslims in the region convicted of genocide by Canada and others on the grounds that it is needed to prevent the threat of terror.
This week, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said China hopes the Taliban “will diligently honor their commitment not to allow any force to use Afghan territory to threaten the security of its neighbors.”
Arian, the London doctor, also fears that Afghanistan will again become a base for terrorist groups or be suppressed by the interests of regional powers. He worries that people in his country will face violence, religious restrictions and economic hardship.
But he offers optimism from his growing days in similar circumstances.
“I survived because I was addicted to a little bit of hope overnight.”
