Pitt Meadows farmer ‘still in shock’ amid investigation into suspected bear attack

Conservation officers are helping the RCMP investigate whether a black bear or other animal may have been after a woman’s death after her bones were found on a Pitt Meadows blueberry farm last Sunday.

The Integrated Murder Investigation Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at Old Dewdney Trunk Road block 20,000.

On Friday afternoon, the Conservation Officer Service suggested “the possibility of an animal attack” on the death.

The woman’s remains were found in a field on a local blueberry farm, which had closed its operations weeks before the end of the season.

The farm owner said the victim was a family acquaintance who had sought to return to harvest any remaining produce after this year’s harvest was over.

“We’re still a little shocked from a family point of view, I think it ‘s just as you would expect. We’re having a hard time wrapping our heads around him,” said Austin, who asked to be identified only by his first name. an interview with CBC News.

“We do not know how it happened, because black bears as far as I know usually do not burden people.

“But maybe she caught him very close while he was on the field and did not see him until it was too late … … I was sometimes told they were wandering closer, but no one in my family who has been there for six years had seen a bear before.

He said his father found the woman’s remains on the property, it was initially believed she had been stabbed. He later learned that the wound may have been from the claw of a black bear.

Authorities have set up bear traps around the area, he added.

The investigation into the cause of death is still incomplete, according to guard officers.

“The Conservation Officer Service is continuing to assist the RCMP in their investigation and is working to determine if an animal, such as a black bear, may have been involved in this incident,” the agency said in a statement on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, investigators said they believed an animal may have disturbed the woman’s bones after her death.

Now, although the cause of the woman’s death still remains unknown, the service has urged people to “take precautions” in the Pitt Meadows area in case it was caused by an animal.

Meanwhile, IHIT said it is working with the BC Coroner Service and is awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Conservation officials shared tips to avoid conflicts with black bears. They said never feed wild animals, which are illegal, and stay calm as you slowly retreat, “talking to the bear in a calm and monotonous voice.”

Officers urged people not to shout, turn their backs or make direct eye contact with a bear, or block its escape route.

“Specialists of the Predator Attack Team remained in place on Friday as the investigation continues,” the service said.