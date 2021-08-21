Philippines facilitates blockade between record COVID-19 infections | News of the coronavirus pandemic

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte eased COVID-19 restrictions in the capital region starting Saturday in a bid to boost economic activity, although the country reported another record number of cases sparked fears among its overcrowded healthcare workers .

The health department confirmed on Friday a total of 17,231 new cases, the highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began last year, with 317 new deaths, also the highest daily number of deaths in four months.

Deaths accounted for more than 1.8 percent of total cases, bringing the August average to 1.5 percent, from 1.9 percent in July.

With more than 1.8 million cases and 31,198 deaths, the Philippines is one of the highest coronavirus rates in Asia.

The health ministry called on more people to identify infections faster and get vaccinated to boost protection.

Early consultation and testing would help cut infections at home, communities and workplaces, a statement said.

More than 26 percent of the samples taken were positive, the highest positivity rate in the country to date, while active cases reached 123,251, a four-month record.

Hospitals fill up

Hospitals were filling up, with 73 per cent of the country’s already used intensive care capacity and 61 per cent of isolated isolation beds occupied, government data showed.

Duterte had previously approved mitigation of coronavirus brakes in Metro Manila, a metropolis of 16 cities and homes of more than 13 million people to allow more businesses to resume operation.

The Philippines, which has one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in Southeast Asia and the longest-running blockade, is trying to boost activity in an economy that shrank by a record 9.5 percent last year.

We had fewer passengers, we were only allowed 50 percent of capacity, we had a really hard time on our travels as what we gained was enough for our daily meals, said Reynaldo Escanilla, who drives a jeep passenger truck.

NOTE of 17,231 cases (DOH data): NCR = 4,658 (highest since April 18) R4A = 3,707 (highest ever)

R3 = 2,123 (highest ever)

R7 = 1,311 (second highest ever)

R2 = 832 (third highest ever)

R10 = 831 (4th highest ever)

R1 = 641 (5th highest ever) A battle on multiple fronts https://t.co/1hYVC85o0J Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) August 20, 2021

After the Chinese city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first discovered, the Philippines was one of the first countries in the world to enter a deadlock last year after the country reported its first death from COVID-19 in the world.

Manila barber Joel Carino is eager to return to normal life.

From the beginning of the blockage we felt hungry. I am not in his favor as many Filipinos are struggling. There are no jobs as most institutions are closed, he said.

But with a long way to go with vaccinations and higher records for daily infections, active case numbers and positivity rates, the virus’s problems are not over in the Philippines, hurting its poorest.

Many are feeling the weight especially in businesses similar to ours. We have no sales, no people, said restaurant manager Ely Cundangan.

There are some who buy, but very few. How should we live?

Meanwhile, healthcare workers and experts have raised concerns about the premature lifting of COVID-19 restrictions amid the rise of the Delta variant.

We can suffer the consequences of that wrong decision, because the fundamental principle in slowing down the virus is essentially a stronger quarantine, Dr Tony Leachon, Duterte’s former health adviser, was quoted as saying in an interview.

Worrying to relieve [restrictions] because we can lose lives and defeat the health care system. “I’m afraid of this because the virus is very contagious,” he told a local television station.