The Scottish Greens agree to support a pro-independence government





LONDONR The Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens agreed on Friday on a power-sharing deal that is not of a coalition government but could pave the way for another referendum on Scotland's independence from the UK in the next two years. Both parties, which have been stuck in negotiations since May after the SNP fell one place short of the overall majority in the Scottish election, will cement the pro-independence majority in the Edinburgh-based parliament over five years. upcoming. The SNP has been in power since 2007 and its leader Nicola Sturgeon has been Scotland 's first minister since late 2014 after losing the independence vote earlier that year. "The publication of this agreement today undoubtedly marks a historic moment," she said. "Working together to build a greener, fairer and more independent Scotland is innovative." Although the Scottish Parliament has a range of powers, such as in matters of health, education and energy, many economic and security issues remain within the orbit of the British government in London. Under the terms of the agreement, two Green lawmakers will be appointed to become ministers the first time the party has had such power anywhere in the UK. In return, Green lawmakers will support the Sturgeon government in no-confidence votes as well as in annual budgets. Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said healing from the coronavirus pandemic requires a change in the way politics is done. "We must build a fairer, more compassionate country and we must do everything in our power to deal with climate and natural emergencies and ensure a fair transition for all of Scotland," he said. The agreement is likely to lay the groundwork for a confrontation with the British government over Scottish independence. Sturgeon reiterated her view that she wants to hold another referendum on the issue in the first half of this parliament essentially before the end of 2024 provided the pandemic is in the past. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the Conservative Party, would have the final authority whether or not to allow another referendum on gaining independence in Scotland. Johnson appears to be aiming to resist another vote, creating the possibility of renewed tensions between his government and the Sturgeons-transferred administration. He has repeatedly argued that the issue was resolved in a referendum in September 2014, when 55% of Scottish voters favored remaining part of the UK. her will. In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 52% of UK voters voted to leave the EU, while 62% of Scots voted to stay. Sturgeon said it would be wrong for Johnson to stand in the way of a referendum and that timing is a matter for the Scottish Parliament. There was more and more talk that the whole affair could end up going to court, but Sturgeon has said that any attempt by the British government to thwart Scotland's democratic will would only fuel the desire for independence.

