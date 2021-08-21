Biden elects Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan and Nicholas Burns as top envoy to China





The two top diplomatic positions have been in office for months, but were only formalized in a late afternoon announcement by the White House during the administration’s biggest foreign policy crisis to date – US withdrawal from Afghanistan amid a Taliban take over.

Emanuel, who has drawn the ire of Progressive Democrats, is a former Chicago mayor, President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, and a member of Congress representing Illinois.

Emanuel was being considered for a number of jobs within the Biden administration, including transport secretary. But his long record in democratic politics is likely to be overshadowed by a string of controversies during his time as Chicago mayor, when he will eventually face off during his confirmation hearing. The scale of the city crime and police shootings of African-American teenager Laquan McDonald — a major reason he did not seek a third term as mayor — are questions he may face during confirmation in the Senate.

In 2015, Emanuel apologized for the circumstances surrounding McDonald’s death, including the fact that it took 13 months before the video of the shooting police cameras went public and the officer who killed him was indicted. Emanuel rejected calls for him to withdraw and denied that he was involved in preventing the video from being published.

Burns, a career diplomat and a long hand in foreign policy, has served the presidents of both sides. If confirmed, he will take up one of the most critical ambassadorial posts in the administration, with China emerging at the center of near-important policy discussions. The Biden administration has faced a number of challenges when it comes to Beijing, including human rights abuses, the ongoing pandemic, the country’s military role and its efforts to influence abroad. Officials previously indicated that the administration intended to fill the ambassadorial role with someone with extensive diplomatic experience and Burns’s selection signals, where US priorities lie with China. Burns is a former member of the Foreign Service and served as Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Ambassador to NATO and Greece, State Department spokesman, and staff of the National Security Council on Soviet and Russian Affairs. He currently serves on roles at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, the Aspen Strategy Group and the Security Forum, and the Cohen Group. The White House on Friday also announced the nomination of Michael Battle to serve as ambassador to Tanzania. Battle work has extended diplomacy in theology to academia in the military. It is worth noting that he was the US representative to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the US ambassador to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. These are the latest nominations of ambassador by Biden, who has moved slower than almost all recent presidents in electing his envoys, all of whom face Senate confirmation. And currently, despite Biden having been in office for more than six months, the only ambassador to a nation confirmed so far has been Ken Salazar’s post to be the US ambassador to Mexico. He was confirmed a week ago. The president spent more than two months in his presidency without appointing a single ambassador to send abroad. But just last month, his nominations included nominations for ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Switzerland, Argentina, Singapore, the Central African Republic, Spain and Mozambique, among other ambassadorial rankings. Despite the pace of nomination growth, there are still vacancies among US ambassadors. And while Biden has made nominations, the US does not have any confirmed ambassadors installed in major countries like China, Canada, India, France or Israel. This story has been updated with additional information.

