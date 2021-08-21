Costa Rica Coronavirus Management, Business Restrictions for September 2021:

Here are Costa Rica management and business measures related to the coronavirus pandemic for September 2021.

Travel and boundaries

Costa Rica is welcoming tourists arriving via flights (commercial or private) or boats (yachts or sailboats). Cruises carrying vaccinated passengers and crew can make telephone ports in Costa Rica from September. Land borders are also open to tourists, residents and citizens.

A negative coronavirus test is not required for entry into Costa Rica. Juvenile and vaccinated tourists can enter Costa Rica without insurance. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults must purchase health insurance that covers the length of their stay in Costa Rica.

For more information, including details about insurance claims, visit The official website of the Costa Rican Tourism Board

Driving restrictions

For the month of September, during the day (5 in the morning until 10 in the afternoon):

Monday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 can not circulate.

Tuesday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 and 4 can not circulate.

Wednesday: Vehicles with license plates ending with 5 and 6 can not circulate.

Thursday: Vehicles with license plates ending at 7 and 8 can not circulate.

Friday: Vehicles with license plates ending with 9 and 0 can not circulate.

Weekend: All vehicles can circulate.

The overnight driving ban will continue every night from 10pm to 5am

The typical list of exceptions which includes rental vehicles, people traveling to / from a hotel reservation, people traveling to / from the airport and people traveling to / from work or school continues to apply. The official list of exceptions may be found here

Tourist activities

All outdoor tourism activities are allowed. All national parks can be open (capacity up to 100%), and beaches can stay open daily from 5am to 8pm.

Visitors are required to wear masks in some outdoor situations, so come prepared. (e.g. You must wear a mask when purchasing your ticket to a national park, but you can remove the mask when you are walking.)

Businesses and activities

The vast majority of businesses can operate (with some capacity limitations) from 5am to 10pm This includes restaurants, bars, religious gatherings, cinemas and farmers markets.

Activities that are not allowed include: concerts, fairs, nightclubs and large religious processions. The full list of institutions and activities that are not allowed is herewith

In September, Costa Rica will allow up to 3,000 fans to take part in the World Cup qualifiers for men and women friendly at the National Stadium. This represents less than 10% of the capacity of the premises.

Covid-19 testing requirements

Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test to enter or leave the country. However, many foreign countries (e.g. the United States, Canada) require a negative test if they fly or pass through those nations.

More than 100 private laboratories in Costa Rica offer PCR and / or coronavirus antigen tests. Click here for a list. Both Costa Rican airports offer Covid-19 tests. Click here for more information.

Note that antigen tests are accepted by the US but are not valid for entry in some countries.

Anyone in Costa Rica who is asymptomatic can purchase an antigen test at a private lab. Prices vary, but usually start at around $ 50. Symptomatic individuals should choose a PCR test.

Samples for PCR and antigen tests in Costa Rica are collected through nasal swabs.

Wearing a mask and other measures

Masks are required in all indoor environments, except when eating while alone, or in a private residence. You may be denied entry to an institution if you do not wear a mask.

Many businesses require hand washing and / or the application of temperature controls.

In general, individuals should make reasonable efforts to maintain a physical distance of at least 2 feet from others when in public.

All of these measures apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The official site for coronavirus measures in Costa Rica is: https://presidencia.go.cr/alertas

How to get a vaccine

Costa Rica is vaccinating citizens and residents. The priority of the vaccine is as follows:

First group: Staff and residents in nursing homes or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Staff and residents in nursing homes or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel. Second group: The oldest population of Costa Rica, defined here as those aged 58 and over. According to the Presidency, this group is Wantedto demonstrate standing with a cdula or DIMEX.

The oldest population of Costa Rica, defined here as those aged 58 and over. According to the Presidency, this group is Wantedto demonstrate standing with a cdula or DIMEX. The third group: People from 12-58 years old with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory diseases, kidney disease and obesity, among others.

People from 12-58 years old with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory diseases, kidney disease and obesity, among others. The fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Ministry of Education (MEP) or private schools. Prisoners and judicial staff. Service workers 911.

Teachers and other staff within the Ministry of Education (MEP) or private schools. Prisoners and judicial staff. Service workers 911. Fifth group: People aged 20-57 years without any of the aforementioned risk factors. Then, all the remaining adults and children aged 12 and over.

Vaccines are administered at EBAIS, which are public health clinics that are part of Costa Rica’s national health care system. Each EBAIS manages a list of people living in their jurisdiction. This list is used to identify priority individuals and to schedule their vaccination appointments.

If you are in one of the priority groups, contact your local EBAIS to schedule an appointment.

Citizens and residents ages 20 and up can also get a stroke – no need for an appointment – at mass vaccination sites across Costa Rica. Click here for official information from CCSS.

