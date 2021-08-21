Putin shoots in the West, but says Hell Work to normalize Afghanistan





Moscow’s Russian President Vladimir V. Putin said on Friday that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan showed that it was time for the West to end its irresponsible policy of imposing someone outside of foreign values. However, Mr. Putin pledged to work with the West to normalize the situation in Afghanistan and build good neighborly relations with the country. We know Afghanistan, we know it well, said Mr. Putin, a reference to the catastrophic war of the Soviet Union there in the 1980s. We saw how this country was built and how counterproductive it is to try to impose unnatural forms of government on it and public life. His comments came at his recent press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will step down after the national elections in September. Merkel, who speaks Russian and has been Mr Putin’s closest confidant among Western leaders, noted that the political systems of Russia and Germany were further divided in her 16 years in office.

She paid a farewell visit to the Kremlin on Friday, insisting after a three-hour meeting with Mr Putin that channels of communication should remain open despite political differences. But Mr. Putin, speaking exactly one year after the almost fatal poisoning of his most prominent domestic critic, Alexei A. Navalny, made it clear that he had little interest in Merkel’s views on Russia’s internal affairs. Russia has already reached its limit for revolutions in the 20th century, Mr Putin said, rejecting Ms Merkel’s call for Mr Navalny to be released. We no longer want revolutions. In Moscow, Friday’s events demonstrated Putin’s determination to strike at what is left of Russia’s political freedoms, while maintaining its conflict with the West. The Kremlin has fought against discontent in the country by claiming that opposition figures like Mr. Navalny are in fact Western agents working to undermine Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a 1,700 statement statements this week blaming Germany for helping to orchestrate the rumors about Navalny in order to carry out more attacks against us in the forums of various international organizations as part of a comprehensive control strategy of our country. Russia’s independent media is also under attack, and another blow came on Friday when the Justice Ministry added TV Rain, Russia’s most popular independent television news channel, and iStories, an investigative news media, to its list of agents. foreign. Defining a label claiming that the organization is acting on behalf of a foreign government means that media journalists will now have to attach lengthy denials to social media messages as well, or face prosecution. Stores are likely to see an exodus of advertisers as a result.

It was clear that this would happen sooner or later, the chief executive of TV Rain, Natalia Sindeyeva, said for another media declared foreign agent this year, Medusa. But that’s okay, we’re not going to give up so easily. The crackdown on the opposition and the media is taking place ahead of Russia’s September parliamentary elections. As Mr Navalnys’s move is outlawed as extremist, his allies are working to organize a coordinated protest vote to elect as many candidates as possible who are not from the ruling party. Russia’s telecommunications regulator said on Friday that she had asked Apple and Google to remove the Mr Navalnys app from their app stores. Mr. Navalny, at one of his Regular Instagram posts broadcast by lawyers visiting him in jail this week called on Russians to download the app in order to coordinate their votes.

Thanks again everyone, Navalny wrote in another post published Friday, marking the anniversary of his poisoning. I got a second chance to live and make those decisions that I consider correct and honest. Merkel helped save Mr Navalny by pressuring the Kremlin to release him for treatment in Germany after he fell into a coma in Siberia on August 20. She also objected to Mr. Putin publicly and privately on people. violations of human rights in Russia and the actions of the Kremlin in Ukraine. But it has also been criticized for giving undue influence to German business interests, such as the completed NordStream 2 gas pipeline that will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine in its gas exports to Germany. “I am very happy that despite the big differences we have always been able to keep these channels of communication open,” Merkel said. Sometimes, I believe, we have even been able to make a little difference, but there is still a lot to do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/world/europe/putin-afghanistan-merkel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos